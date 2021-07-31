Eye on Assembly polls, Tripura Royal Scion Becomes Hot Property for Opposition

Tripura was under the rule of the Left parties till 2018, when a huge mandate brought the BJP into power and installed Biplab Deb as the Chief Minister. However, the anti-BJP parties in the state are keen on finding an alternative which would be acceptable to a large portion of the populace, and for this they’re increasingly turning to the Tripura Royal family. In recent times, Maharaja Pradyot Kishore Manikya has got enormous success in the autonomous district council elections, owing to his pro-Greater Tipraland stance. The BJP and its coalition partners Indigenous People’s Front of Triputra (IPFT) have faced a huge defeat in the autonomous region polls. On the other hand, Manikya gained big in the polls.

Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance formed by the Tripura royal scion own 18 of the 28 seats in the Tripura Tribal Autonomous District Council polls held in April

The clamour for Greater Tipraland is gradually on the increase in Tripura. The ruling coalition partner IPFT had Tipraland at the top of its agenda when the coalition swam into power in 2018. But even after 3 years of being in the government, the BJP-IPFT administration is silent on the matter. Seizing the opportunity to fill the void, Pradyot Kishore Manikya raised the issue for Greater Tipraland once again. The tribal community consists of around 31 percent of the population in Tripura, while 69 per cent are Bengali populace. As many as 20 assembly seats in Tripura are reserved for tribals, and winning these seats is crucial for any party which wants to come to power.

Earlier the tribals used to vote for the Left but in 2018 shifted to the IPFT. However, now they are leaning towards Manikya. Sensing the opportunity to remove the BJP from power, all the opposition parties in the state are trying to rope in Manikya for a coalition with an eye on the next Assembly polls.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here