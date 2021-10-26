Eye on Capt Amarinder Singh's Next Political Move, Punjab BJP to Hold Key Meeting

The Punjab BJP has called a key meeting of its State leaders on Thursday to discuss poll strategy, a day after former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh is expected to spell out his future political plans and the likely action he is to take in the coming weeks.

Party sources said that the party brass has called all constituencies in charge to discuss what it calls ‘possible tie-ups’ ahead of the State Assembly polls.

The meeting will be attended by the entire top leaders including state president Ashwani Sharma and General Secretary.

Party sources said that though neither Capt Amarinder nor his aides have spelt out the agenda for Wednesday’s press conference, sources in BJP indicated that the former CM could spell out the contours of his outfit. “Captain has already expressed his interest in forging a tie-up with the BJP, so we also need to get feedback from our leaders on the issue once the formal announcement of an outfit is done,” said a senior party leader.

Sources in the BJP said that the party has already started holding parleys with its leaders on the ground to try and ascertain the impact of likely tie-up with Capt Amarinder Singh ahead of the State Assembly polls. “Though we know given his nationalistic credentials a tie-up with him would be beneficial for us but we want leaders down the strata to provide their inputs,” said a party leader.

Sources said that the exercise has been initiated with ‘clearance’ from the party top leadership. Both the president and the general secretary of the State unit have in recent days held several rounds of meetings with senior party leaders in Delhi. “First, we will need to assess the ground situation before we discuss with the party’s top brass and then only a decision can be taken,” said a party leader.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.