Eye on Clean Sweep in UP? Detained, Priyanka Gandhi Launches 'Safai Abhiyan' in Guest House | WATCH

A video emerged on Monday morning of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sweeping the floor of a guest house room in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur where she was detained a night before. She reportedly cleaned the room in the PAC (Provincial Arms Constabulary) Guest House and later sat on a fast.

The Congress leader was on her way to the violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh to meet the families of farmers who were killed in violence when she was detained on Sunday night.

“The room where she has been lodged was dirty, she cleaned the room herself,” a member of her team was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Priyanka took a flight from Delhi around 8:30pm after learning of the incident and landed in Lucknow with Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda at 10pm. She had a plan to go to Lakhimpur Kheri the next morning but changed the plan after the Congress learnt of the administration’s decision to put prohibitory orders and not allow entry to any politicians.

Priyanka and Hooda managed to leave the residence of Congress leader Sheila Kaul before midnight despite police presence outside the house and proceeded for Lakhimpur. Mid-way, the police tried to stop Priyanka’s cavalcade but she changed her car to move ahead. There were also heated arguments of Priyanka and Hooda with the cops en route.

Finally, police was able to stop Priyanka’s car in Sitapur district and detained her along with Hooda. Priyanka argued with the cops asking for a warrant to be produced for her detention. She also questioned if visiting the victim families in Lakhimpur was a crime and why she was being stopped from doing so. Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Monday saying he knows “Priyanka will not back off and the UP government was scared of her.”

In Western Uttar Pradesh, Congress posters have Priyanka as the big face with a slogan “Congress is the only alternative in the state.” This is a clear message from the party that it will fight the UP elections with Priyanka as the face and will project itself as the main Opposition party and challenger to the BJP, though the party may be seen as weak on the ground.

Party cadres have been pressing for Priyanka to be officially declared as the “CM Face” but the party has so far desisted from doing so.

Last week, News18 spotted posters in Western UP that said, ‘Parivartan Ka Sankalp, Congress hi Vikalp’ (Resolve for Change, Congress is the only Alternative) and have been put up by the state Congress committee.

