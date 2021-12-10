Eye on Jat and Farmers' Stronghold, BJP Chief JP Nadda to Visit Poll-bound Uttar Pradesh

Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda will be on a two day visit to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh before reaching Varanasi for the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham by Prime minister Narendra Modi.

Nadda is scheduled to visit Meerut in western UP, one of the epicentres of farmers agitation in the state and also visit Yadavs’ heartland- Etah.

Days after the repeal of central farm laws, Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda will be spending a night in Meerut to gauge the mood of the local population and interact with the party cadre.

The Jat-dominated area is extremely important for the BJP as the region is being targeted by its principle opponent, the Samajwadi Party, which has recently announced an alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

In the evening, there will be another meeting with district presidents, district in-charges and assembly in-charge followed by Vistaraks meeting and a meeting with regional core group.

On December 12, the BJP chief will land in Etah and take vistarak meeting followed by booth presidents sammelan. In Etah, the BJP president will take meeting with district presidents, in-charges, assembly palaks and in-charges as well. The seat used to stronghold of Samajwadi Party earlier.

The BJP chief is also expected to review the effect of this alliance on the party’s prospects in the region. He will be addressing booth presidents. Nadda will leave for Varanasi on the same day for Varanasi. The next day, PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

Nadda will be on pravas as part of tasks allocated to him, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah to strengthen booths ahead of assembly polls. There are 403 seats up for grabs in the state.

