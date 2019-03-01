English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Eye on Polls, it’s ‘Mission Kamma’ for YSRCP’s Jagan in Andhra
The YSRCP chief is said to be offering tickets to Kamma community and promising senior positions on coming to power and targeting those who switched loyalties to the ruling regime.
File photo of YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Loading...
Hyderabad: Ahead of the assembly and Lok Sabha elections in 2019, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is going all-out to woo the all-powerful Kamma community and strengthen its cadre base in Krishna and Guntur districts.
Much to the irritation of the ruling Telegu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh, some leaders and noted personalities of the Kamma community recently called on YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy and extended their support to the party in the upcoming polls.
Among the prominent names, senior TDP senior leader Dasari Jai Ramesh, Andhra chief minister Chandrababu Naidu’s close relative Narne Srinivas Rao, Tollywood star Akkineni Nagarjuna and writer Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad have met with Reddy in the recent past.
The YSRCP chief is said to be offering them tickets and promising senior positions on coming to power and targeting those who switched loyalties to the ruling regime.
In 2014, the party’s Guntur nominee, Kapu community leader Vallabhaneni Balashowry, lost to TDP's Galla Jayadev by over 55,000 votes.
While Kilaru Roshaiah, son-in-law of party senior leader Ummareddy Venkateshwarlu, is the district party president, Reddy is said to be looking for a strong Kamma face and might field Rao from the seat.
Much to the irritation of the ruling Telegu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh, some leaders and noted personalities of the Kamma community recently called on YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy and extended their support to the party in the upcoming polls.
Among the prominent names, senior TDP senior leader Dasari Jai Ramesh, Andhra chief minister Chandrababu Naidu’s close relative Narne Srinivas Rao, Tollywood star Akkineni Nagarjuna and writer Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad have met with Reddy in the recent past.
The YSRCP chief is said to be offering them tickets and promising senior positions on coming to power and targeting those who switched loyalties to the ruling regime.
In 2014, the party’s Guntur nominee, Kapu community leader Vallabhaneni Balashowry, lost to TDP's Galla Jayadev by over 55,000 votes.
While Kilaru Roshaiah, son-in-law of party senior leader Ummareddy Venkateshwarlu, is the district party president, Reddy is said to be looking for a strong Kamma face and might field Rao from the seat.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Australia: Dhoni Gets Hit on Forearm During Net Session
- Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan to Start Shooting for Imtiaz Ali Film Next Week?
- Steve Wozniak Wants Apple to Make a Foldable iPhone
- The Earth is Greener Than it Was Two Decades Ago, And it is Because of India And China
- Jio Effect: BSNL Discontinues 5 Long-Validity, Data-Only Prepaid Recharge Plans
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results