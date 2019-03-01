Eye on Polls, it’s ‘Mission Kamma’ for YSRCP’s Jagan in Andhra

Ahead of the assembly and Lok Sabha elections in 2019, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is going all-out to woo the all-powerful Kamma community and strengthen its cadre base in Krishna and Guntur districts.Much to the irritation of the ruling Telegu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh, some leaders and noted personalities of the Kamma community recently called on YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy and extended their support to the party in the upcoming polls.Among the prominent names, senior TDP senior leader Dasari Jai Ramesh, Andhra chief minister Chandrababu Naidu’s close relative Narne Srinivas Rao, Tollywood star Akkineni Nagarjuna and writer Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad have met with Reddy in the recent past.The YSRCP chief is said to be offering them tickets and promising senior positions on coming to power and targeting those who switched loyalties to the ruling regime.In 2014, the party’s Guntur nominee, Kapu community leader Vallabhaneni Balashowry, lost to TDP's Galla Jayadev by over 55,000 votes.While Kilaru Roshaiah, son-in-law of party senior leader Ummareddy Venkateshwarlu, is the district party president, Reddy is said to be looking for a strong Kamma face and might field Rao from the seat. ​​