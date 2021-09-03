Eye on UP Polls, Priyanka Gandhi Addresses Cong Training Camps Under Parakram Mahabhiyan

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday addressed campaign to train its office bearers under the party’s ‘Prashikshan Se Parakram’ programme.

The address was made as the training camp continued for the ninth consecutive day and was held in Prayagraj, Gangapar, Bhadohi, Shravasti, Gorakhpur, Rampur, Kannauj and Sambhal districts. So far, 63 districts have been covered under this programme.

Addressing the campaign Gandhi said, “Congress is fighting not only to win elections in Uttar Pradesh but also to save democracy. Today our workers are leading in every fight to save democracy.” The Congress general secretary appreciated the leaders and workers engaged in the ‘Jai Bharat Mahabhiyan’ assembly election campaign. She further said that the Gram Sabha unit is the foundation of political organisation and party workers will have to complete the Congress Mahabhiyan in every village with full strength.

Seven teams are engaged in continuous training work in this training camp. They are given intensive training on the history of Congress, anti-national past of RSS and BJP, booth management and better use of social media.

In the training camp ‘Kisne Banaya Ulta Pradesh’, a session focused on the ‘destruction of Uttar Pradesh’ under the leadership of SP, BSP and BJP is also being run. A total of 700 training camps will be organised in the campaign in which two lakh office bearers will be trained.

