English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Eye on Upper Caste Vote Bank, Rahul Gandhi Appoints Brahmin Face to Lead Bihar Congress
The move seems to be a well thought-out strategy of Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav, who have met several times in Delhi to focus on specific constituencies.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Loading...
Patna: In an effort to woo its traditional upper caste vote bank in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress on Tuesday named Brahmin leader Madan Mohan Jha as the new president of its Bihar unit.
Party president Rahul Gandhi kept vote bank politics in mind while framing a new team for Bihar as other partners of the grand alliance, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Hindustani Awam Morcha, have their own reliable vote base.
Gandhi named Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Singh as the chairman of the campaign committee, an important position on the brink of the elections. Singh is considered a strong Bhumihar leader and has been associated with the party even in its turbulent times.
He has created four working president posts to be filled by outgoing state chief Kaukab Qadri, Sameer Kumar Singh, Shyam Sundar and Ashok Kumar. Singh and Sundar belong to the upper caste among Rajputs and Bhumihars respectively and wield influence in their areas.
The move seems to be a well thought-out strategy of Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav, who have met several times in Delhi to focus on specific constituencies.
While the RJD was confident of keeping the Muslim-Yadav combination intact, Yadav had reportedly suggested to Gandhi that the Congress must work on galvanising upper caste voters who were once its traditional vote bank and constitute almost 20 per cent electorate in the state.
Qadri had told News18 recently that his party saw a chance in the anger among upper castes against the BJP over the amendments to the SC/ST Act.
Party president Rahul Gandhi kept vote bank politics in mind while framing a new team for Bihar as other partners of the grand alliance, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Hindustani Awam Morcha, have their own reliable vote base.
Gandhi named Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Singh as the chairman of the campaign committee, an important position on the brink of the elections. Singh is considered a strong Bhumihar leader and has been associated with the party even in its turbulent times.
He has created four working president posts to be filled by outgoing state chief Kaukab Qadri, Sameer Kumar Singh, Shyam Sundar and Ashok Kumar. Singh and Sundar belong to the upper caste among Rajputs and Bhumihars respectively and wield influence in their areas.
The move seems to be a well thought-out strategy of Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav, who have met several times in Delhi to focus on specific constituencies.
While the RJD was confident of keeping the Muslim-Yadav combination intact, Yadav had reportedly suggested to Gandhi that the Congress must work on galvanising upper caste voters who were once its traditional vote bank and constitute almost 20 per cent electorate in the state.
Qadri had told News18 recently that his party saw a chance in the anger among upper castes against the BJP over the amendments to the SC/ST Act.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WATCH: Mamata Banerjee Plays 'Hum Honge Kamyab' on Mickey Mouse's Accordion in Germany
- NASA Planet Hunting Probe 'TESS' Shares First Image
- Manmarziyaan Garners Critical Acclaim But Remains Low on Its Day 4 at the Box Office
- 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive Review: Are the Updates Worth it?
- Bentley Bentayga SUV Worth Rs 4.45 Crore Goes to Roadside Garage for Repair in Mumbai
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...