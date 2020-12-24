Eye on Urban Voters, Civic Issues, AAP Tries to Gather Ground in UP for 2022 Polls. But Can it Challenge BJP?

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to position itself as a strong opposition in the state, which was evident during the recent showdown between Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and UP Minister Sidharth Nath Singh.

AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal recently announced that the party would be contesting the 2022 state assembly polls. Amid the political developments it would be interesting to watch how well the AAP challenge the BJP in the urban pockets of the state.

BJP has remained silent so far and avoided speaking on the program of Sisodia. Vijay Bahadur Pathak, BJP state vice president said, “Like other political parties, the Aam Aadmi Party is also trying to establish itself in the state, in a democracy all political parties have the right to do so.”

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party maintained that the party is already established in the state. “AAP is not trying to establish itself, it is already established in Uttar Pradesh. Party’s organization is working in all the districts and their committees are ready in all the assembly constituencies,” Sabhajit Singh, AAP’s spokesperson said.

“It is not just an urban party. It will enter the electoral arena on the issue of electricity, water and education, and will get support from the village and the city everywhere, as it is an issue for everyone,” he added.

AAP attacked the BJP on the education in the state and said that the BJP tried to block Manish Sisodia’s visit. “Since Manish Sisodia is the Education Minister in Delhi, he kept the issue of education important in his visit. He went out for school inspection, the administration stopped him. BJP did not say anything on this issue, but its Basic Education Minister has put a photo of the schools through Facebook post and said those who want to see they can see,” Singh added.

AAP is eyeing the urban votes which traditionally been with the BJP. Veteran journalist and political commentator, Ratanmani Lal said, “This is a strategic move of BJP. While the priority of the Aam Aadmi Party is the expansion of the organization, the BJP's target is to win the 2022 election. In such a situation, when the AAP remains in the important role, then the BJP will benefit. BJP's strategy is to keep the opposition scattered.”

“If the Aam Aadmi Party enters the 2022 elections, then the AAP will expand in cities, but it will not harm the BJP because the more the opposition contests the elections differently, the more BJP will be close to victory,” said Ratanmani Lal.