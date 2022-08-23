Eyeing 2024, Akhilesh Yadav's SP Gears Up for MP and Rajasthan Assembly Polls 

Samajwadi Party, the main opposition party in Uttar Pradesh, is now gearing up to contest assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The party will not just be contesting elections in these states but will also strengthen its roots in the run up to 2024 general elections.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party now looks at increasing its footprints in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh after Uttar Pradesh. The assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are due just before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

As per information by the SP, they party is eyeing future prospects in the politics of MP and Rajasthan. Sources also suggest that in both states, SP is preparing a fresh blueprint for the seats which are dominated by the voters from the Yadav and Muslim communities.

Recently, SP supremo and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had reached Gwalior on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami and had announced the decision to contest the elections in MP.

In Haryana Rajasthan’s Alwar, and the border areas of UP, the caste arithmetic has been in favor of the Samajwadi Party. In the last assembly election in Rajasthan, the SP had made preparations to contest in alliance with the Congress, but the alliance couldn’t materialise and the SP had contested alone on more than a dozen seats.

While the party failed to leave any mark in that election, it has now once again the party has started preparations for the upcoming assembly election in the state.

Interestingly, this time, a third front is being formed in Rajasthan with the help of Communist parties which will consist of non-BJP and non-Congress parties. Sources say that the Samajwadi Party will play a crucial role in this third front led by Communist parties in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav’s SP will be focusing on 55 assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh which have a strong combination of Muslim and Yadav voters on these seats, sources said.

