Eyeing Expansion in South India Ahead of 2024 Polls, BJP to Hold Meet Today on Telangana Strategy

Union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting of core group of BJP’s Telangana unit on Tuesday to finalise the strategy for the forthcoming state assembly elections.

BJP national general secretaries Tarun Chugh and Sunil Bansal will also attend the meeting, besides senior leaders such as BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay and MPs and former MPs.

Sources said leaders from K Chandrashekar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) are likely to join BJP later.

The meeting is crucial as the saffron unit hopes to emerge as the prime opposition contender against the BRS in Telangana. Senior leaders are expected to hold a detailed seat-wise discussion on the state, sources said.

A public contact programme and visits of senior leadership to the state ahead of the polls are also expected to be finalised today.

Sources further said the names of BRS leaders propping up in the Delhi liquor case are likely to be discussed in today’s meeting as well.

The BJP is now playing its cards to emerge as a serious contender in the 119-member Telangana Assembly.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a third term in 2024, the BJP leadership will aggressively expand its footprints in Telangana.

How the BJP values winning the Telangana assembly elections can be gauged from the fact that the party held its national executive in July last year in Hyderabad.

The BJP has been eyeing expansion in South India ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and securing a win in Telangana is an important aspect of its plan. With 17 Lok Sabha seats, Telangana is an important part of the party’s southward expansion.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP was able to secure only four seats in Telangana. However, with an aggressive Hindu-Muslim pitch and attack on the dynastic legacy of the KCR-led BRS, the saffron party hopes to make a major gain in the region.

