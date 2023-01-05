Eyeing Investors, Yogi's Big Roadshow in Mumbai Today; UP CM to Meet Biz Tycoons, Film Personalities

In a move to woo investments and make Uttar Pradesh a one-trillion-dollar economy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has now decided to focus on domestic markets for investments after completing roadshows abroad to invite foreign investors to Global Investors Summit (GIS 2023) and introduce them to opportunities available in various sectors in the state.

CM Yogi’s domestic roadshow started from Mumbai on Thursday (January 5), meeting the country’s leading tycoons and bankers as well as prominent film personalities in the context of the upcoming Film City in Noida. Yogi’s roadshows will be held in nine cities in India to pitch potential investment opportunities and accommodating business climate in Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi Adityanath Calls on Maharashtra Governor

Before meeting top businessmen and bankers, the CM met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. Yogi Adityanath also visited the 19th Century underground British Era Bunker Museum at Raj Bhavan and inspected the Gallery of Revolutionaries ‘Kranti Gatha’ created inside the bunker.

The Museum was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June last year. The UP chief minister paid his tributes at the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

CM’s Meeting With Bankers, Investors

After meeting with Koshiyari, CM Yogi also meet officials of various banks at the his hotel itself. The Chief Minister will then participate in the GIS roadshow between noon to 2 pm.

>>Who Were on The List

● S. Raman, Chairman & MD, SIDBI

● Smita Mohanty, GM, NABARD

● Ashish Chauhan, MD & CEO, National Stock Exchange

● Uday Kotak, CEO Kotak Mahindra

● AB Vijay Kumar, Executive Director, Bank of Maharashtra

● Ajay Khurana, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda

●Dinesh Khara, CMD SBI

●Vishal Tulsian, CEO & MD, Motilal Oswal Private Equity Advisors

● Gaurav Trehan, Partner & CEO, KKR

● Deepak Gupta, Joint Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank

● Manish Jain, MD, Standard Chartered Bank

● Prashant Kumar, CEO, Yes Bank

● Rakesh Sharma, CEO, IDBI

● Harsha Bangari, MD, India Exim Bank

● Tarun Sharma, CGM & CFO, India Exim Bank

● Ramesh Iyer, MD, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.

● Karthik Reddy, Founder, Bloom Ventures

UP today is a revenue surplus state and banks will have to make a huge contribution to improving the CD ratio, the Chief Minister told bankers, investors.

While speaking to bankers and businessmen, Yogi said: “I know all of you are not only keeping an eye on your bank but also on our Uttar Pradesh. You all are well aware of the situation. You are both the witnesses and participants of our journey of development. We have been able to increase the CD ratio from 40 to 53%, now banks will have to make concerted efforts to bring it up to 60%. We look forward to making any contribution from our side," said the CM Adityanath.

He added that PM Modi has termed Uttar Pradesh as a state with the potential of “growth engine" of the country. “We are ready to fulfill this responsibility of ours. With your cooperation, UP will be a leading state in every sphere. I invite all of you in Uttar Pradesh to make the most of the immense opportunities present in our state and become a partner with us in the journey of the progressive transformation of Uttar Pradesh."

During the roadshow, businessmen will be given information about Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Starting a Business in Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath meets Akshay Kumar Meets, to Meet Others from Industry

Yogi Adityanath met Akshay Kumar on Wednesday. The UP CM is likely to meet other Bollywood artists, producers, directors in the evening today.

The meeting, which took place at a city hotel, lasted for 35 minutes, said a statement from the UP CM’s office. Kumar urged Adityanath to watch his latest film “Ram Setu" and said the Hindi film industry was keenly awaiting the (opening of) film city, which the Uttar Pradesh government is developing as it will provide a new alternative, the statement said.

The chief minister noted that films play an important role in creating social awareness and promoting social and national causes, it said.

The 7.12 Lakh Crore Project

In December, under the guidance of CM Yogi, eight delegations of ministers and senior officials visited 21 cities in 16 countries and received investment proposals worth Rs 7.12 lakh crore.

The roadshows in nine Indian cities are a continuation of that exercise.

As per the schedule of CM Yogi, before and after the roadshow, will also have one-to-one meetings with various industrialists. This meeting will be on the basis of Business to Government (B2G). As per the schedule, a total of 17 B2G meetings are scheduled.

