Eye on SP Bastion Mainpuri for 2024 Polls, Is Shivpal Yadav Projecting Himself as Mulayam Singh's Heir?

The Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, said to be the bastion of Samajwadi Party and currently represented by party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, is already in the headlines way ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Mainpuri seat has now become talking point after Shivpal Yadav announced that if his elder brother Mulayam Singh Yadav doesn’t contest from the seat, then he will be contesting from here in 2024 general elections. Chatter in political circles suggest that this announcement by Shivpal Yadav has not just been made keeping in mind the favourable conditions but also this has been done keeping in mind the political stature of this seat.

But this brings up the question that why is Shivpal, who has already contested Lok Sabha elections from Firozabad in 2019, eyeing the Mainpuri parliamentary seat for 2024 polls?

Many believe that Mainpuri seat has been a stronghold of the Yadav family and if Shivpal wins then this will not just give out a strong message in the state but in the entire country as well. People privy to the developments are of the view that Shivpal is eyeing the Mainpuri seat to enter the national politics while he will be looking to establish his son Aditya Yadav in the state politics at the same time. Recently, Aditya Yadav was made the State President of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL), the political outfit founded by Shivpal.

On the other hand, Shivpal may also be eyeing the Mainpur Lok Sabha seat to give out a message to the traditional voters of the Samajwadi Party that after Mulayam Singh Yadav, he is the real heir of SP stalwart’s political legacy. Shivpal’s announcement comes in the backdrop of his brother Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health issues also. Mulayam Singh Yadav has not been keeping well lately and it is not certain if he will contest the 2024 elections.

SP sources suggest that the party has already started brainstorming on the probable candidate from Mainpuri in case Mulayam Singh Yadav doesn’t contest in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The party is mulling Akhilesh Yadav’s candidature for the seat in case in case Mulayam is unable to contest due to health issues, sources said. Names of Akhilesh’s cousin Dharmendra Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav alias Teju are also in the fray.

The Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat has been with the Samajwadi Party for a long time and members of the Yadav clan have retained it many times. In 1989 and 1991, Uday Pratap of Janta Dal won this seat, while Mulayam Singh Yadav won from Mainpuri for the first time in 1996. Since then, the seat has gone to the Samajwadi Party for nine consecutive terms.

Whenever Mulayam Singh Yadav has not contested from this seat, some or the other member of the Yadav clan has contested and won.

Interestingly, Shivpal Yadav is an MLA from Jaswant Nagar assembly seat which is a part of Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat while Akhilesh Yadav is MLA from Karhal which is also a part of the Mainpuri parliamentary seat. Mainpuri’s like Kishni assembly seat is held by SP’s Barjesh Katheria, while two assembly seats — Bhogaon and Mainpuri Sadar — are held by BJP’s Ram Naresh Agnihotri and Jaiveer Singh.

The Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat has around 17.3 lakh voters out of which around 40 per cent are from the Yadav community, while 29 per cent consist of Rajputs, Chauhans, Bhadaurias and other upper castes. Muslims and Dalits constitute the remaining 30 per cent population.

In 2004, Mulayam Singh Yadav had bagged 5,95,918 votes, while in 2019 he got 5,24,926 votes. BJP candidate Prem Singh Shakya had secured around 4,30,537 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

