'Eyes And Ears on The Ground': BJP's Mega 'Expansion' Plan for 2023 Assembly, 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to deploy a force of about 3,000 Vistaraks (expansionists) across the country in preparation for the 2023 assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha polls, News18 has learnt.

Sources stated that these Vistaraks will be spread out in all Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies.

Why Vistaraks?

These dedicated workers will be placed in assemblies in states that are going to polls ahead of the Lok Sabha in 2024, as the BJP top brass believes that these Vistaraks are key to the party’s success since their work also entails interacting with the people and spreading the ideology of the party.

The scheme known as Deendayal Upadhyaya Vistarak Yojana has been extensively used in previous Lok Sabha polls by union home minister Amit Shah when he was party president.

These Vistaraks will work closely with the local organisation of the BJP and are also expected to prepare a ground report for the party ahead of the polls.

Who are Vistaraks?

Vistaraks are party workers who have worked in the BJP for years or in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as well. They work to strengthen poll booths. All these Vistaraks are going to be full-time members of the BJP.

Before the Vistaraks begin their work, a detailed report is prepared on assemblies that are winnable, weak, or A-category seats. These Vistaraks then go to the seats assigned to them and strengthen the organisation.

Sources stated that these will further be presented before the central leadership for comprehensive preparation of a strategy ahead of these crucial polls.

These Vistaraks, a senior party leader said, have already been fielded in all 119 assembly seats in Telangana, a state that the BJP is eyeing for expansion in southern India.

Senior leaders believe that Vistaraks are the eyes and ears of the party on the seats and their feedback can be cross-referenced by the top brass with the information that comes in from various other sources to ensure positive results in each constituency.

