Eyes on 2027: Playing Bigger Role in New Alliance, the BJP is Currently Fighting the Next Election in Punjab

Less than a week go to for Punjab elections 2022, the BJP is bringing down all of its star faces to the state for campaigning; from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to several other Union ministers and party leaders.

The party has raised several local issues in its manifesto released last week, but election speeches are mainly centred around border security and religious identity. Observers feel the BJP is fighting a long-term battle in Punjab that goes beyond the February 20 elections. Having broken up with the Shiromani Akali Dal, the BJP is now independently trying to make inroads in the state.

‘Not Fighting for 2022

“The BJP is not fighting for this election. It is fighting for the next election in Punjab. It has been watching and observing the strength of its opponents,” says Professor Ashutosh Kumar, who heads the Political Science department in Panjab University.

The 24-year-old alliance between the SAD and BJP ended last year when the former walked out of the National Democratic Alliance in opposition to the now-repealed farm laws. The BJP is fighting the 2022 elections with new partners – Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

In the 2017 elections, the BJP had won 23 seats in the 60-seat Punjab Assembly and has fielded 65 candidates in the new alliance this time, playing a bigger role that it did in the Akali Dal tie-up. A few candidates from the PLC are also fighting on the BJP symbol.

BJP-SAD Patch-Up Possible?

In his Jalandhar speech on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “We considered Akalis our big brother. There was a time when we reserved the position of deputy CM, but Badal sahib made his son the deputy CM. But we stayed in the alliance for the betterment and peace of Punjab.”

Speaking to News18, Prof Kumar does not rule out the possibility of a rapprochement after the elections. “However, the BJP won’t be limited to 23 seats if the alliance takes shape now,” he said.

He added that the BJP has an advantage in Punjab as it was an alliance partner and was never much involved in governing the state, therefore clear of any blame in the state of Punjab’s affairs.

The Farmers’ Factor

The year-long farmers’ protests have certainly posed a challenge for the BJP in Punjab, with party leaders, particularly those who joined from other outfits, being posed tough questions in villages. The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has also raised pending demands of the farmers, including Minimum Support Price (MSP). The BJP has made promises to farmers in its manifesto but Prof Kumar says it may not be enough.

Former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh agrees. “During the farm stir, the whole state was mobilised against the BJP. Punjab has always wanted federal system, not a majoritarian structure. Punjab has always raised its voice for the federal structure and for minorities,” he says.

“In Punjab, Hindus and Sikhs have to co-exist and, therefore, even Hindus will not go wholeheartedly for the BJP. The trading community has to trade with farmers here… The BJP did not do its homework. It is going to be blank for BJP in this election,” he adds.

Pakistan Equation

BJP leaders have also been raising the border state and national security issue in their speeches. Addressing a rally in Patiala, Amit Shah said: “Punjab is a border state. It touches the border with Pakistan. Only BJP government can secure the state. Congress and Channi government cannot safeguard Punjab.”

Campaigning in Muktsar, MoS Kailash Chaudhary said: “If you do not wish celebrations and crackers in Pakistan, vote for the BJP. Don’t you wish celebrations in Bharat?”

This pitch, however, is unlikely to work for the BJP in Punjab since the people here are largely averse to animosity with the neighbouring country since Partition is still an emotive issue here. Many elderly citizens still long to visit their places of birthday and ancestral villages in Pakistan, while some have extended families and friends who didn’t cross over in 1947 on the other sides of the border.

