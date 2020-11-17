Eyes Set on Mission Bengal, BJP Calls Crucial Meeting in Kolkata Today

After party chief JP Nadda’s visit to North Bengal followed by Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Kolkata and Birbhum, the BJP has organised a crucial meet on Tuesday at its Hastings office which would mark attendance of top party leaders including Dilip Ghosh and BL Santhosh.

BL Santhosh, party's General Secretary (organisation), who arrived in Kolkata on Monday evening, is expected to chair the meeting. Party’s state chief Dilip Ghosh, National Vice President Mukul Roy, state in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, co-incharge Arvind Menon and BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya would also attend the meeting.

Malviya was recently appointed co-incharge ahead of 2021 assembly polls in the state. He was welcomed in Kolkata amidst much fanfare upon his arrival on Monday evening.

The meeting which begins at 11 am on Tuesday will also be attended by state office bearers and Morcha chiefs.

“There is likely to be a detailed discussion on district and booth levels. Out of 77,000 booths in the state, there are close to 10,000 booths in areas which are dominated by minorities with a very poor or no presence of the party. The central leadership will talk to the party cadre on how to strengthen these areas. Most of these booths fall in districts including Murshidabad, Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Diamond Harbour, Canning and Bashirhat,” people familiar with the meeting told News18.

Amit Malviya is expected to address the party leaders and share on how the party can strengthen its social media presence against the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Regular interaction and presence of Central leaders is expected to remove the differences among state leaders and silence the voices of rumblings within the party. Differences between Dilip Ghosh and senior leaders within party have been out in the open. The RSS has also opposed Ghosh's style of functioning. The party is making every attempt to keep the entire flock together with just 6 months to go for the crucial assembly polls in the state.

BJP which had just two MPs in 2014, emerged as a crucial force in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with 18 seats. However, the top leadership is aware that this Assembly Elections will be a different Ball game altogether. Mamata Banerjee, who is seeking her third term as Bengal CM, will not lag behind in giving up a good show. BJP on the other hand will focus on at least 15 districts where the party’s performance has been dismal.

After winnig the Bihar assembly polls just a week back, the party leaders and workers have their focus squarely on Bengal. PM Modi sounded the poll bugle of Battle of Bengal last week.

While participating in the victory celebration of Bihar results at the party headquarters in New Delhi on November 11, PM Modi accused the ruling dispensation in Bengal of having blood on its hands. Without naming TMC or Mamata Banerjee, Modi spoke of killing of a 100 of their party workers.

“They have been unable to fight us in a democratic manner and thus resorted to killing karyakartas. I want to tell them politely that this dance of death will not go on forever and people will teach them a lesson in the upcoming elections. Nobody can win elections like this," PM Modi had said.

Mamata Banerjee came into power in Bengal in 2011 overthrowing the left rule of 34 years. Out of an assembly strength of 294, Mamata's TMC has a dominating 222 MLAs in the state.