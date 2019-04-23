Face Off Between TDP, EC Continues as Naidu's Cabinet Minister Dares Poll Body to Take Action on Review Meetings

: The face off between ruling TDP and Election Commission continues as Andhra Pradesh agriculture minister Somireddy Chandra Mohan Reddy challenged EC to take action against him on his ministerial reviews on Tuesday.After completion of the polls in the state, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu conducted two major reviews on polavaram project and Amaravathi Capital Region Development. Opposition YSRCP strongly objected these reviews and brought this issue to Election Commission. The EC then ordered Chief Election Officer GK Dwivedi to look into the matter.Chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam then issued notices to the officials who were a part of CM's review meetings.The TDP leaders defended their meetings, arguing that their govt has full authority to conduct reviews and questioned how can EC and YSRCP object.Agriculture minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said, "If any one objects, we will move to Supreme court and challenge them. Our Constituion had given us all powers to rule the state.""Why should we keep calm ? Students are committing suicides in Telangana. Who should take the responsibility to their deaths, EC or KCR government?" Reddy questioned.