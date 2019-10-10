Take the pledge to vote

Facebook Post Shows Tripura CM's Son Holding Gun, Cong Demands Probe

Senior Congress leader Subal Bhowmik said the police did not take any step as the person concerned is the son of the chief minister.

PTI

Updated:October 10, 2019, 11:02 PM IST
File photo of Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb.(PTI/File photo)

Agartala: The opposition Congress in Tripura on Thursday demanded an inquiry into a Facebook post that purportedly showed Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb's teenaged son holding a Light Machine Gun (LMG).

Senior Congress leader Subal Bhowmik said the police did not take any step as the person concerned is the son of the chief minister.

"During Durga Puja, the chief minister's son was seen roaming around with a gun. A photograph showing him holding a gun has also gone viral on social media. This could be dangerous for the people. We demand an inquiry to find out how he got the gun and whether it was licensed," Bhowmik told reporters here.

Deb's 17-year-old son studies in a private English medium school here.

Bhowmik said, "No inquiry was initiated because he is the chief minister's son. When supporters of opposition parties upload or share anything against the state government or the chief minister, they are immediately arrested and harassed by the police."

Assistant Inspector General (Law and Order), Subrata Chakraborty said, no civilian is allowed to handle a service weapon as per rules. "However, I am not aware of the facts," he said.

BJP state spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said Congress leaders have started personal attacks after losing their identity in the state.

"Had there been any complaint with the chief minister's son holding a weapon, they could have brought the issue in the knowledge of the department concerned, rather than making it public," Bhattacharjee said.

