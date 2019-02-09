Faced with Protests Against PM, BJP Gears up to Make Modi’s Andhra Pradesh Visit a Success

The BJP leadership in Andhra Pradesh is making efforts to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Sunday visit to the state becomes successful. This will be his first visit to the state after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) pulled out of the BJP-led NDA last year.A day ahead of the visit, leaders and workers of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Congress, Left parties, student groups and mass organisations fighting for the special category status for Andhra Pradesh held protests, raising 'Modi go back' slogans. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has, in fact, decided not to participate in Prime Minister’s official program.After the bitter experience of BJP national president Amit Shah’s recent road show in Srikakulam district’s Palasa, where only a few people turned up, the state leadership is leaving no stone unturned to ensure history is not repeated.BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said his party is determined to make the PM’s program successful and is making necessary arrangements for it. “We are ready to face any kind of challenges and know how to counter them. We have given many things to this state. The TDP is unnecessarily blaming and doing political drama. People can decide themselves,” Rao said, adding that CM Naidu of trying to provoke the people for a special status.Modi will reach Guntur on Sunday to unveil several projects at Yetukar Bypass. Thereafter he will participate in a public meeting organised by the BJP.The TDP youth wing would hold protests with empty pots in Guntur to foil PM Modi's rally. The idea is to remind PM Modi of his promise he had made during the stone laying ceremony of Amaravati, the new state capital, by carrying a pot of soil and water and promised all help to the state.The TDP has alleged that PM Modi cheated the people of Andhra Pradesh and did not fulfill the promises made in the bifurcation act. To mark their protest, the TDP workers have also put up hoardings such as ‘Modi go back’, ‘Modi never again’ and ‘No entry for Modi’ on the way to Guntur from airport.“Our slogan is simple; ‘Modi hatao aur desh ko bachao’. He cheated our state and its people. The entire state is against him. He should not enter our land,” said TDP MLA Jaleel Khan.Communist Party of India and Congress party have also joined in. The Congress workers have decided to display black badges and flags to express their anger. “We will not stop the Prime Minister. We will question him in a peaceful manner. All political parties have to participate in the protest. Those who not participating will be considered to be against people’s welfare,” said Raguveera Reddy, Congress' state unit president.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.