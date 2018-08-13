Facing a Bleak Future in DMK, is Alagiri Cozying up to Rajinikanth?

A week after the passing away of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, the strained relationship between elder brother MK Alagiri and MK Stalin has come to the fore with the former claiming that the party cadre is behind him.Faced with the bleak prospect of making his comeback to the DMK fold, speculation is rife in political circles that Alagiri may join Rajinikanth's party.It bears noting that when superstar Rajinikanth came to visit ailing Karunanidhi at the Kauvery hospital in Chennai, the DMK released two sets of pictures: one showed Rajinikanth alongside DMK working president Stalin and the other picture featured Alagiri with the Tamil superstar.The pictures, critics say, show how Rajinikanth was comfortable talking to Alagiri but not so comfortable with Stalin.Days after announcing his entry into politics, actor Rajinikanth went to meet M Karunanidhi at his Gopalapuram residence and sought his blessings.After a 20-minute meeting, Rajinikanth emerged from the meeting saying it was a courtesy call."He is the senior most politician in the country. I respect him a lot. I told him that I am entering politics and took his blessings. I didn't speak anything to Stalin. I spoke with Kalaignar about my political entry. He was very happy and I am also very happy and energised," said RajinikanthAfter the actor left the venue, Stalin, while fielding questions from journalists, said attempts to destroy the Dravidian movement would not succeed."Rajinikanth met with Kalaignar and asked for his blessings to start a party. There are some people who think that using Rajinikanth they can destroy the Dravidian party in Tamil Nadu, but that will never happen,” said Stalin.Till date, MK Alagiri has not spoken anything against Rajinikanth, but has only supported the actor when he announced that he would be entering politics.Alagiri has maintained that he will reveal his plans when the time is right, giving rise to speculation that he may consider joining Rajinikanth's party.Just days after the DMK lost its deposit in the RK Nagar bypoll, Alagiri was quick to blame Stalin for the defeat."As long as MK Stalin is the working president of the DMK, the party will not win a single election," he added.The elder son of DMK patriarch was once considered a party strongman controlling cadres and politics from the southern city of Madurai. He won the 2009 LS elections from the city and was Chemical and Fertilizer Minister in Manmohan Singh government.The two brothers have been at loggerheads since Karunanidhi named Stalin as his successor. Since then, Alagiri has never missed a chance to make clear his opposition to his brother.