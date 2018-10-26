Facing Disciplinary Action from Congress, Senior Leader G Raman Nair Set to Join BJP

Facing flak from his party leadership for attending a protest meet organised by the BJP, senior Congress leader G Raman Nair is all set to join the BJP.Nair, who has been serving as a Congress Executive Committee member, was suspended by the party after he inaugurated a BJP protest against allowing women of menstruating age to enter the Sabarimala temple.Raman Nair, a former Travancore Devaswom Board president, will officially announce his BJP entry within two days. “I have not received any official communication from the party leadership about the suspension. I attended the BJP event as it was a Sabarimala-related protest,” Nair said.Sources said that Nair has held discussions with state BJP leaders and is expected to announce his decision sooner. BJP national president Amit Shah is visiting Kerala on Saturday for a one-day visit.The Congress, which had earlier welcomed the Supreme Court’s historic verdict, later joined hands with the Sabarimala protestors.Kerala Police arrested as many as 2,061 people over the last three days after a massive manhunt was launched to nab protesters who resorted to violence to prevent women of menstruating age from entering Sabarimala temple despite the Supreme Court’s order.