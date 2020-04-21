POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Facing Heat for Pay Cut Decision, Telangana Govt Stalls Release of Rs 480 Cr for Constituency Development Fund

File photo of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: News18)

File photo of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: News18)

Earlier, KCR government had decided to release the funds which would allow MLAs and MLCs to spend towards the development of their respective constituencies.

PV Ramana Kumar
Share this:

Hyderabad: In order to limit the long-term economic impact of the lockdown, the KCR government has decided to put on hold the release of funds amounting to Rs 480 crore earmarked for the development of legislative constituencies in the state.

The state government had previously decided to release the funds which would allow MLAs and MLCs to spend towards the development of their respective constituencies.

As the coronavirus death toll rose to 23, with 872 positive cases, the KCR government withdrew its previous decision of releasing Rs 480 crore under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for all 160 legislative constituencies in the state.

According to informed sources, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to stall the release of these funds, despite its allocation.

The move comes just days after the state government received criticism from the Opposition for cutting the salaries and pensions of employees and pensioners. The Constituency Development Funds scheme is the brainchild of KCR and it allots Rs 3 crore to all the constituencies for development activities.

Earlier, the chief minister had allotted Rs 3 crore each to 160 legislators, including 140 MLAs and 40 MLCs.

The implementation of the CDF scheme has been put on hold for the second year in a row.

TRS legislative party had met recently and taken a decision to hold off the funds. Reacting to the development, the Congress and the BJP extended their support to the state government in its fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak, which they described as an 'unseen enemy'.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday announced that the ongoing lockdown in the state has been extended to May 7 and said that it will be implemented in a tougher manner.

Operation of food delivery services like Zomato and Swiggy have also been banned in the state until further notice, the chief minister said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,759

    +504*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,601

    +945*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,252

    +410*  

  • Total DEATHS

    590

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,656,509

    +42,220*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,478,634

    +74,309*

  • Cured/Discharged

    651,736

    +26,938*  

  • Total DEATHS

    170,389

    +5,151*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres