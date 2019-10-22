Take the pledge to vote

Facing Resistance, Andhra Police Enters Ex-TDP Minister's House through Balcony to Look for her Husband

The case is related to an alleged scuffle and forcible acquisition of a stone crushing unit that was being run by Bhuma Akhilapriya and her relative Sivarama Reddy at Kondapur in Allagadda.

Medabayani Balakrishna | News18

Updated:October 22, 2019, 5:01 PM IST
Facing Resistance, Andhra Police Enters Ex-TDP Minister's House through Balcony to Look for her Husband
File photo of former TDP minister Bhuma Akhilapriya.

Hyderabad: The Andhra Pradesh police conducted a raid on the house of former minister Bhuma Akhilapriya in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning in an alleged attempt to murder case.

A case was filed against the husband of the ex-Telugu Desam Party (TDP) minister, Bhargav, and 10 others at the Allagadda police station in Kurnool district. Since then, the men are said to be evading police summons following which the raid was conducted on Tuesday.

When Akhilapriya’s staff resisted the policemen from entering the premises without any search or arrest warrant, more personnel was called from the Banjara Hills Police Station. Officers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana police then gained entry into the house through the balcony of a neighbour. Some of the former minister’s aides were then arrested in an attempt to murder case.

The case is related to an alleged scuffle and forcible acquisition of a stone crushing unit that was being run by Akhilapriya and her relative Sivarama Reddy at Kondapur in Allagadda. When differences cropped up between the two, Akhilapriya allegedly tried to grab the unit with the help of her husband and 10 others on September 15.

Though workers of the unit escaped unhurt, Bhargav allegedly locked the place on September 27, following which Reddy lodged a complaint. Since then, it is said Bhargav and his men were evading police.

