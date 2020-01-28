Facing Students' Protest, West Bengal Minister Describes Them as 'Dogs'
Alleging that Nirmal Maji, the minister of state for labour, was not related to the institute in any way, students shouted 'Go Back' slogans and waved black flags at him when he was about to enter the venue of the programme.
TMC Minister Nirmal Maji. (Image; Facebook/Dr Nirmal Maji)
Kolkata: West Bengal minister Dr Nirmal Maji courted controversy on Tuesday for describing medical students as "dogs" after facing their protest at the 186th Foundation Day programme of the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.
Alleging that Maji, the minister of state for labour, was not related to the institute in any way, students shouted "Go Back" slogans and waved black flags at him when he was about to enter the venue of the programme.
The chairman of the Patients' Welfare Committee of the hospital, Maji, however, managed to get past them. During his speech, he gave a detailed list of his contribution to the development of the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.
While delivering his speech, Maji referred to the Hindi proverb "Hathi chale bazaar, kutte bhonke hazaar" (an elephant walks on without caring for barks of dogs in his trail) triggering further uproar among the medical students.
A student of the institute, Sayantan Mukhoti, said "Even though Mr Maji has made such a cheap comment, we should not return it by making another crass comment. That is beneath our dignity."
He said the student community of the medical college does not consider Maji as a part of their own fraternity and he is an outsider for them. Power Minister Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay, who was also present at the programme, said, "Elders should forgive students for small mistakes".
Maji was embroiled in a controversy for referring a relative's dog for dialysis at the state-run SSKM Hospital in 2015.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rishi Kapoor Shares 'Priceless' Childhood Picture of Lata Mangeshkar Holding Him in Her Arms
- PUBG Mobile: Best Weapons to Choose and Full List of Weapon Stats
- Priest from Hyderabad's 'Visa Temple' is Demanding Citizenship for the Deity Under CAA
- Too Low, Mountain Ahead: Flying Into Fog, Kobe Bryant’s Pilot Had a Decision to Make
- AI That Studied Photos Say Women May Look Up to 3 Years Younger With Nose Surgery