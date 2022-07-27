At a time when her Trinamool Congress is facing public ignominy over the arrest of minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide and party’s secretary general Arpita Mukherjee in cash-for-jobs scam, chief minister Mamata Banerjee exuded confidence that BJP still would lose the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “I don’t know how, but I can say they will not come to power… The government at the Centre is more dangerous than the British Raj,” she said at the 25th anniversary of Titagarh Wagon factory programme on Wednesday.

After the arrest of commerce and industries minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with the alleged school recruitment scam, Mamata assured industrialists that Bengal means business and together everybody will grow.

She raised questions over the alleged Staff Selection Commission (SSC) scam. She reiterated that if her minister is involved in the scam, he should be punished but she will not accept any media trial. “When you run a big institution, there can be mistakes. If anyone has committed any mistake, and it is proven legally, he or she must be punished. But I am against any malicious media campaign. Media is playing the role of kangaroo (court). A senior judge also said that recently,” she said.

Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee — both arrested in connection with the teacher recruitment scam last week — have been remanded in the ED custody till August 3.

In its submission, the Enforcement Directorate said Chatterjee had taken admission in the Bengal government-run SSKM hospital faking illness and the agency could not question him during the two-day remand granted by a chief metropolitan magistrate on Saturday.

In an apparent reference to the suspension of 19 opposition members from Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, she said, “These days, if you protest against something, you get suspended.” Among the suspended MPs, seven belong to the TMC and six to the DMK.

