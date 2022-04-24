'Fact Check Before Tweeting': AAP MLA Hits Back at Kerala Minister Over 'Officials' Visit to Delhi School

Hours after Kerala Health Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the Delhi government’s tweet on “officials from Kerala” visit to a school in the national capital to learn the ‘Delhi Model’, MLA Atishi hit back at the minister stating he should have fact-checked before making the allegation.

The Kerala government attacked the AAP-led government in Delhi after the Kalkaji MLA in a tweet on hosting “officials from Kerala” in a school in Delhi. She stated that the dignitaries had visited a school in Kalkaji and were “keen to understand and implement our education model in their state.”

“It was wonderful to host officials from Kerala at one of our schools in Kalkaji. They were keen to understand. This is @ArvindKejriwal Govt’s idea of nation building. Development through collaboration,” she said in a tweet.

It was wonderful to host officials from Kerala at one of our schools in Kalkaji. They were keen to understand and implement our education model in their state.

This is @ArvindKejriwal Govt’s idea of nation building. Development through collaboration pic.twitter.com/FosI9KTKDW — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) April 23, 2022

The Kerala government denied sending government officials to learn the ‘Delhi Model’ for education in the state and alleged officials from Delhi were instead assisted to study the ‘Kerala Model’ last month. “Kerala’s Dept of Education has not sent anyone to learn about the ‘Delhi Model’. At the same time, all assistance was provided to officials who had visited Delhi to study the ‘Kerala Model’ last month. We would like to know which ‘officials’ were welcomed by the AAP MLA,” State education minister Sivankutty said.

However, Shailendra Sharma, Principal Advisor to the Delhi’s Education Director clarified the press release issued by the Office of AAP MLA Atishi AAP clearly states that both the dignitaries who visited the school yesterday were Victor T.I, Regional Secy of CBSE School Management Association and Dinesh Babu, Confederation of Kerala Sahodaya Complexes, not officials of the state government.

MLA Atishi also responded to the Kerala education minister’s tweet with screenshots of the press release and said, “Dear Sivankutty ji, It would have been good if you had done a fact check before tweeting on this issue. You might want to have a look at our press release to see what we actually said!”

Dear Sivankutty ji, It would have been good if you had done a fact check before tweeting on this issue. You might want to have a look at our press release to see what we actually said! https://t.co/TAUo1zcX8N pic.twitter.com/ymV8zHJzsZ — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) April 24, 2022

According to the release by the Delhi government, the “officials from Kerala” are referred to as “dignitaries” and “educationists”. “Dignitaries from Kerala visit Delhi Government Schools to witness the education revolution first-hand; say didn’t expect facilities to be this good.” It cited Victor T.I Regional Secretary, CBSE School Management Association, Kerala stating seeing world class facilities in Delhi Schools was a phenomenal experience.” “Impressed by Kejriwal Government’s Happiness and Mindfulness classes, educationists express the desire to implement the curriculums in Kerala,” it added.

