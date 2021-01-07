Factbox: Latest On Worldwide Spread Of The Coronavirus
China reported the biggest rise in daily COVID19 cases in more than five months as Heibei province authorities imposed stricter curbs, while Japan moved ahead with plans to impose a monthlong state of emergency for Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures.
- Last Updated: January 07, 2021, 17:30 IST
EUROPE
* Some doctors’ practices in England will be able to offer the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University from Thursday.
* Russia’s official number of coronavirus deaths passed the 60,000 mark.
* The Czech Republic on Thursday reported 17,668 new cases over the past 24 hours – its highest daily tally, health ministry data showed.
* First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is under pressure to postpone the Scottish election after British PM Boris Johnson said votes in England are under review, the Telegraph reported late Wednesday.
ASIA-PACIFIC
* Australia is on course to begin administering the first COVID-19 vaccines in February, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.
* Indonesia’s highest Muslim clerical council aims to issue a ruling on whether a vaccine is permissible under Islam before the country is due to start inoculations. Indonesia reported a daily record of 9,321 new infections on Thursday.
* Japan on Thursday postponed upcoming exhibitions of the Tokyo Olympics torch around the capital city.
AMERICAS
* Mexico saw one of the biggest daily rises in cases and deaths, while health authorities said a doctor who had a serious allergic reaction after receiving Pfizer Inc and BioNTech’s vaccine remained hospitalised.
* Brazil is ready to begin vaccinating its population this month, and the country has secured a total of 354 million vaccine doses for 2021.
* Canada’s Quebec province will impose a curfew starting on Saturday and extend an existing lockdown through Feb. 8, while the country will start inoculating its federal prison inmates from Friday.
MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
* South Africa set out plans to vaccinate 40 million people, or two-thirds of its population, in a bid to achieve herd immunity, as a mutant variant drove daily new cases above 21,000 for the first time.
* Tunisia recorded 2,820 new confirmed cases, the health ministry said on Wednesday, a record since the start of the pandemic.
* Morocco’s health ministry approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for emergency use.
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
* Moderna Inc is on track to deliver between 600 million and 1 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year, Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said.
* German biotech firm CureVac has agreed an alliance with drugmaker Bayer to help it seek regulatory approval for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine and distribute doses, the two companies said.
* European countries rolling out the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be flexible on the time between the first and second doses, the World Health Organization’s director for the region said.
* Abu Dhabi has started Phase III clinical trials of Russia’s experimental vaccine, known as Sputnik V, amid a surge in infections in the United Arab Emirates.
ECONOMIC IMPACT
* Bonds licked their wounds and stocks rose on Thursday as investors bet Democrat control of the U.S. Congress would enable President-elect Joe Biden to borrow and spend heavily, with a bruised dollar hovering near its lowest in almost three years. [MKTS/GLOB]
* Spain’s gross domestic product likely expanded in the fourth quarter of last year despite business restrictions imposed to curb the second wave of coronavirus contagion, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said.
* Tunisia’s tourism revenue plunged by 65% in 2020 compared with 2019, to around $746 million, as the impact of the pandemic dealt a severe blow to the economy.
