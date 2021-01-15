Factbox: U.S. Companies Suspend Political Donations After Capitol Attack

A number of large U.S. companies, including AT&T Inc, American Express and Dow Inc, have said they would cut off campaign contributions to those who voted to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, with Republicans in the U.S. Congress facing growing blowback from Corporate America.

Here is a list of companies along with their actions in response to the Capitol assault.

Company Action

American Express Halts donations to lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

AT&T Suspends donations to lawmakers who opposed Biden

certification

Dow Inc Suspends contributions to all lawmakers who opposed

certification of the presidential election

Amazon.com Suspends donations to lawmakers who voted against Biden

certification

General Electric GEPAC board voted to suspend donations to those who voted to

oppose the electoral college results

Comcast Corp Suspending contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden

certification

Best Buy Stops providing campaign contributions to the 147 members of

Congress who objected to certifying the election results

Marriott Suspends donations to lawmakers who voted against certifying

International Inc President-elect Joe Biden’s victory

Verizon Suspends political contributions to members of Congress who

Communications voted to object to the certification of electoral college

votes

Airbnb Inc Withholds support from those who voted against the

certification of the presidential election results

JPMorgan Chase & Co Will pause all contributions from its Political Action

Committee (PAC) for at least the next 6 months

Goldman Sachs Group Pausing political funding, considering new strategy in

Inc response to last week’s violence, according to sources

CME Group Inc Will suspend all political contributions through PAC for

foreseeable future

Wells Fargo PAC will pause political contributions for the foreseeable

future to review strategy at the outset of the new Congress

and administration

BP Employee group suspends campaign donations for six months,

will re-evaluate support criteria

Citigroup Inc Intends to pause its contributions during the quarter,

according to memo seen by Reuters

Ford Motor Co Suspends all donations as it reviews events of last year

Nike Inc PAC will not support any member of Congress who voted to

decertify the electoral college results

Biogen Inc Suspending all political donations to allow a thorough

review of its political contribution criteria and policies

Alphabet Inc’s Temporarily suspends donations to both parties

Google

Facebook Inc Temporarily suspends donations to both parties

Microsoft Corp Temporarily suspends donations to both parties

Archer Daniels Suspends new political donations, reviews donation policies

Midland Co

Walmart Suspends contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden

certification

State Street Corp Will not support lawmakers or candidates who undermine

legitimate election outcomes

Hallmark Cards Inc Requests Missouri Senator Josh Hawley and Kansas Senator

Roger Marshall, both of whom objected to Biden’s

certification, to return all campaign contributions

Aon Plc Confirms it has ended its relationship with the Trump

Organization

Signature Bank Called for Trump to step down; Trump’s ethics disclosures

show he has checking and money-market accounts at the bank

Deutsche Bank Will not do business in the future with Trump or his

companies, the New York Times reported

Stripe Inc Stops processing payments for Trump’s campaign website

Union Pacific Corp Will temporarily suspend donations to Democrats as well as

Republicans

Smithfield Foods Will temporarily suspend donations to Democrats as well as

Republicans

Johnson & Johnson Pauses all political contributions, has not made any federal

political contributions in 2021

Bank of America Will halt all PAC funding decisions in the immediate future

PepsiCo Suspends all political contributions while conducting a full

review to ensure they align with the company’s values and

shared vision going forward

Tyson Foods Temporarily suspending all PAC activity while the company

reviews and considers the events of the past week

Visa Temporarily suspends all political donations

Raytheon Pauses all PAC contributions

Technologies

Leidos Holdings Leidos’ PAC decides to temporarily pause all political

donations

GoFundMe No longer allows people to raise money for travel to a

political event where there is risk of violence by the

attendees

DoorDash Has communicated its outrage with RAGA and made it clear

that it expects immediate action. Co has paused its

engagement with the organization until it feels that

appropriate steps have been taken to address the issue

Major U.S. insurers Chubb Ltd, Metlife Inc, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Prudential

Financial Inc and Travelers Companies Inc are re-evaluating

or temporarily stopping political donations.

Lockheed Martin Not making political contributions, continues evaluation to

Corp ensure political donation and engagement program remains

aligned with its business priorities

Boeing Co Not making political contributions at this time, will

continue to carefully evaluate future political

contributions

Expedia Suspends all political contributions at the federal, state

and local levels as it reevaluates approach moving forward

CBOE Global Markets PAC is temporarily pausing all donations

Inc

Nasdaq PAC will pause political donations for the next several

months

Hilton Will not be making political donations and will keep its PAC

suspended indefinitely

BlackRock Will temporarily suspend donations to Democrats and

Republicans alike

Charles Schwab Corp Will discontinue PAC and no longer accept contributions from

employees or make financial contributions to lawmakers

