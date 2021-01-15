Factbox: U.S. Companies Suspend Political Donations After Capitol Attack
A number of large U.S. companies, including AT&T Inc, American Express and Dow Inc, have said they would cut off campaign contributions to those who voted to challenge Presidentelect Joe Biden's victory, with Republicans in the U.S. Congress facing growing blowback from Corporate America.
- Last Updated: January 15, 2021, 22:09 IST
Here is a list of companies along with their actions in response to the Capitol assault.
Company Action
American Express Halts donations to lawmakers who opposed Biden certification
AT&T Suspends donations to lawmakers who opposed Biden
certification
Dow Inc Suspends contributions to all lawmakers who opposed
certification of the presidential election
Amazon.com Suspends donations to lawmakers who voted against Biden
certification
General Electric GEPAC board voted to suspend donations to those who voted to
oppose the electoral college results
Comcast Corp Suspending contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden
certification
Best Buy Stops providing campaign contributions to the 147 members of
Congress who objected to certifying the election results
Marriott Suspends donations to lawmakers who voted against certifying
International Inc President-elect Joe Biden’s victory
Verizon Suspends political contributions to members of Congress who
Communications voted to object to the certification of electoral college
votes
Airbnb Inc Withholds support from those who voted against the
certification of the presidential election results
JPMorgan Chase & Co Will pause all contributions from its Political Action
Committee (PAC) for at least the next 6 months
Goldman Sachs Group Pausing political funding, considering new strategy in
Inc response to last week’s violence, according to sources
CME Group Inc Will suspend all political contributions through PAC for
foreseeable future
Wells Fargo PAC will pause political contributions for the foreseeable
future to review strategy at the outset of the new Congress
and administration
BP Employee group suspends campaign donations for six months,
will re-evaluate support criteria
Citigroup Inc Intends to pause its contributions during the quarter,
according to memo seen by Reuters
Ford Motor Co Suspends all donations as it reviews events of last year
Nike Inc PAC will not support any member of Congress who voted to
decertify the electoral college results
Biogen Inc Suspending all political donations to allow a thorough
review of its political contribution criteria and policies
Alphabet Inc’s Temporarily suspends donations to both parties
Facebook Inc Temporarily suspends donations to both parties
Microsoft Corp Temporarily suspends donations to both parties
Archer Daniels Suspends new political donations, reviews donation policies
Midland Co
Walmart Suspends contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden
certification
State Street Corp Will not support lawmakers or candidates who undermine
legitimate election outcomes
Hallmark Cards Inc Requests Missouri Senator Josh Hawley and Kansas Senator
Roger Marshall, both of whom objected to Biden’s
certification, to return all campaign contributions
Aon Plc Confirms it has ended its relationship with the Trump
Organization
Signature Bank Called for Trump to step down; Trump’s ethics disclosures
show he has checking and money-market accounts at the bank
Deutsche Bank Will not do business in the future with Trump or his
companies, the New York Times reported
Stripe Inc Stops processing payments for Trump’s campaign website
Union Pacific Corp Will temporarily suspend donations to Democrats as well as
Republicans
Smithfield Foods Will temporarily suspend donations to Democrats as well as
Republicans
Johnson & Johnson Pauses all political contributions, has not made any federal
political contributions in 2021
Bank of America Will halt all PAC funding decisions in the immediate future
PepsiCo Suspends all political contributions while conducting a full
review to ensure they align with the company’s values and
shared vision going forward
Tyson Foods Temporarily suspending all PAC activity while the company
reviews and considers the events of the past week
Visa Temporarily suspends all political donations
Raytheon Pauses all PAC contributions
Technologies
Leidos Holdings Leidos’ PAC decides to temporarily pause all political
donations
GoFundMe No longer allows people to raise money for travel to a
political event where there is risk of violence by the
attendees
DoorDash Has communicated its outrage with RAGA and made it clear
that it expects immediate action. Co has paused its
engagement with the organization until it feels that
appropriate steps have been taken to address the issue
Major U.S. insurers Chubb Ltd, Metlife Inc, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Prudential
Financial Inc and Travelers Companies Inc are re-evaluating
or temporarily stopping political donations.
Lockheed Martin Not making political contributions, continues evaluation to
Corp ensure political donation and engagement program remains
aligned with its business priorities
Boeing Co Not making political contributions at this time, will
continue to carefully evaluate future political
contributions
Expedia Suspends all political contributions at the federal, state
and local levels as it reevaluates approach moving forward
CBOE Global Markets PAC is temporarily pausing all donations
Inc
Nasdaq PAC will pause political donations for the next several
months
Hilton Will not be making political donations and will keep its PAC
suspended indefinitely
BlackRock Will temporarily suspend donations to Democrats and
Republicans alike
Charles Schwab Corp Will discontinue PAC and no longer accept contributions from
employees or make financial contributions to lawmakers
