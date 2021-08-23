'Factionalism' Woes in Chhattisgarh Congress, Inauguration Ceremony of Rajiv Bhavan Done Twice

In Chhattisgarh Congress, factionalism continues to prevail. The ribbon-cutting of Rajiv Bhawan was done twice in Sarguja. Health Minister TS Singh Dev inaugurated the Bhawan first, then food Minister Amarjit Singh Bhagat inaugurated again. TS Singh Deo said that it used to happen during Ajit Jogi’s tenure.

These days again groupism is clearly visible in Chhattisgarh Congress. After a long wait of 15 years, there is a situation of disintegration in the Congress party, which came to power these days, whose picture has been seen in Surguja district. On Saturday, the newly constructed Rajiv Bhawan was being inaugurated in different districts of the entire state. During this, a picture came out from Surguja district, seeing this, it can be clearly guessed that these days there is a situation of rifts in the Congress party.

Newly constructed Rajiv Bhawan was being inaugurated in Surguja district on Saturday, in which virtually state in-charge PL Punia, state chief minister Bhupesh Baghel were involved. During this, State Health Minister TS Singh Deo and Food Minister Amarjit Singh Bhagat reached the inauguration program of the newly constructed Rajiv Bhawan in Surguja, where the Health Minister TS Singh Deo first cut the ribbon. At the same time, Food Minister Amarjit Singh Bhagat, who reached the building after some time, once again cut the ribbon of the same Rajiv Bhawan.

This whole affair was not limited to ribbon cutting. On one hand, the slogans of Health Minister TS Singh Deo’s Zindabad were being raised, on the other hand, slogans were being raised by the supporters of Food Minister Amarjit Singh Bhagat. Seeing the sloganeering, the Health Minister explained and pacified his supporters. At the same time, both the ministers were seen sitting together throughout the program, but there was not much interaction between the two.

After the whole program, Health Minister TS Singh Deo said that since the formation of Chhattisgarh, the foundation had been laid for the construction of the new Congress building, which took a long time to built. Health Minister TS Singh Deo said that he did not pay attention to this thing about cutting different ribbon twice. At the same time, the Health Minister appeared angry about the sloganeering. He said that this has been seen frequently during the tenure of Ajit Jogi. The result was that the Congress party had to stay away from power for 15 years.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here