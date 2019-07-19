New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Friday seek approval from BJP Chief Amit Shah here to set out on a month-long ‘Vikas Rath Yatra’ across the state in August as a part of BJP’s bid to retain power in the upcoming assembly polls.

With the clock ticking on the Maharashtra polls, BJP is locked in a tussle with its ally Shiv Sena over who would get to name the next CM if their alliance wins the polls. As a part of its mass contact programme, Aditya Thackeray, the son of Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray also launched his “Jan Ashirvad Yatra’ on Friday.

The newly appointed BJP State Party President Chandrakant Dada Patil has announced that the aim of the party is to win 220 seats in the upcoming election. With this goal in mind, Fadnavis will embark on a month-long Vikas Yatra from August 1 to underscore the achievements of the government and interact directly with people.

The strategy is to concentrate more on those legislative constituencies from where BJP has not registered victories.

Fadnavais was in the national capital to attend the first meeting of a high-powered committee of Chief Ministers constituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the meeting, Fadnavis suggested his plan to tackle acute farm distress in Maharasthtra.

During his visit, he also met Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Shah at Parliament Bhavan on Thursday.