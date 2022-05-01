The Shiv Sena on Sunday make shocking claims against former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Bharatiya Janata Party. On Maharashtra Day, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, alleged that Fadnavis and his team are “conspiring to break away Mumbai from Maharashtra". The party accused its former allies BJP of trying to make Mumbai a Union territory.

The editorial went of to claim that Fadnavis and his “company" had given a “presentation to home ministry" in this regard. The party further alleged that PM Modi takes all international dignitaries to Gujarat because he wants “development in the region for promoting Modi model", while Mumbai and Maharashtra are “completely ignored".

Shiv Sena also criticised Lata Mangeshkar’s family for not inviting chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to the inaugural award of the late singer. ‘Saamana’ stated that the move was “insulting".

(details awaited)

