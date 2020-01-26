Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
  • Municipal Corporations 9/10
  • TRS 8
  • INC 0
  • BJP 1
  • AIMIM 0
  • OTH 0
  • MUNICIPALITIES 114/120
  • TRS 96
  • INC 9
  • BJP 3
  • AIMIM 2
  • OTH 4
Refresh Data
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Fadnavis Criticises Pawar for 'Knowingly' Spreading Confusion on Citizenship Law for Power

The former chief minister of Maharashtra said people don't know much about the citizenship law or the National register of Citizens (NRC).

PTI

Updated:January 26, 2020, 9:00 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Fadnavis Criticises Pawar for 'Knowingly' Spreading Confusion on Citizenship Law for Power
File photo of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Nagpur: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday hit out at NCP chief Sharad Pawar, saying even "senior leaders" were now spreading misinformation "knowingly" and creating fear and confusion on CAA and NRC.

Speaking at an event on Citizen Amendment Act here, Fadnavis said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clearly stated that there was no talk of implementing NRC in the government and wider consultation was going on and after this consultation is over, a decision will be taken.

"Even after such clear statement what is going on in the country?" he said.

He said he suspected fear was being spread "knowingly" to create chaos in the country.

"Now new things are coming up in this regard. A few days ago, I was listening to a speech of senior Maharashtra leader Sharad Pawar. I don't believe Sharad Pawar does not know CAA, he very well knows CAA, and that NRC is not there now.

"But what did he say in his speech? He talked about the shepherd community (Banjara Samaj) which keeps moving from place to place and laws are not applicable to them. Hence, even the shepherd community will be sent away from the country. I feel if senior leaders will spread fear like this about a community which has no relation to this... Who will send them away from this country? It is their country?

"But knowingly (Jaaniv purvak) confusion is being created for vote-bank politics and efforts are being made to take benefit of this confusion to create chaos in the country. Besides, many people are thinking that these agitations are steps for them to come to power," said Fadnavis.

The former chief minister said people don't know much about the citizenship law or the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Minorities are being told through CAA your registration will be done and if you are not registered then you will be sent back to Pakistan and Bangladesh. A false narrative is being spread on a huge scale to create an atmosphere of fear among the minority community," he said.

He said "unfortunately" mainstream political parties were also spreading false information, creating chaos (arajakta) and fear among the minorities and particularly the Muslim community.

"This Act is to grant citizenship and there is no provision in the Act which takes away anyone's citizenship right," Fadnavis assured.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram