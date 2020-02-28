Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Fadnavis Seeks to Corner Shiv Sena After Nawab Malik's Announcement on 5% Muslim Quota

Malik, an NCP leader, told the Legislative Council that the government has proposed to provide five per cent reservation to Muslims in educational institutes and will bring in a law for this.

PTI

Updated:February 28, 2020, 7:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Fadnavis Seeks to Corner Shiv Sena After Nawab Malik's Announcement on 5% Muslim Quota
File photo of former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Mumbai: With Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik announcing that the Maharashtra government will provide quota to Muslims in education, the BJP on Friday questioned its former ally Shiv Sena's stand on the issue. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis also claimed that a quota for Muslims would be unconstitutional and affect OBC and Maratha reservations.

Malik, an NCP leader, told the Legislative Council that the government has proposed to provide five per cent reservation to Muslims in educational institutes and will bring in a law for this. "There is no provision in the Constitution framed by Babasaheb Ambedkar for giving reservation on the basis of religion," Fadnavis told reporters.

Muslims can avail of 10 per cent quota for the economically weaker sections in the general category which the Union government has introduced, he said. "Yet, this announcement was made. We want to know from the Shiv Sena on which issues it has reached a 'setting' (mutual understanding)," the former chief minister said.

"We should know on what issues Shiv Sena has made compromise and given up its ideology to form government," Fadnavis said, noting that Malik had claimed in the Council that the Sena supported the quota proposal for Muslims.

The BJP leader alleged that quota for Muslims would eat into the existing OBC reservation. "If additional reservation is given (to Muslims), the OBCs stand to lose their quota. Maratha reservation too will be affected," he added.

Notably, senior Sena leader and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde told reporters after Malik's announcement that no decision had been taken on the quota for Muslims yet.

The then Congress-NCP government in the state had issued an ordinance giving five per cent quota to Muslims in 2014 along with 16 per cent quota for the Maratha community. The BJP-Shiv Sena government which followed enacted a law for Maratha reservation but dropped the Muslim quota.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram