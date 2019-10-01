Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Fadnavis Should Resign Immediately, Renounce Political Life, Says NCP After SC Order

The Supreme Court set aside the Bombay High Court order which had given a clean chit to Devendra Fadnavis and held that he did not deserve to be tried for the alleged offences under the Representation of People Act.

PTI

Updated:October 1, 2019, 2:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Fadnavis Should Resign Immediately, Renounce Political Life, Says NCP After SC Order
File photo of NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik.

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis should resign and renounce politics, the NCP demanded on Tuesday after the Supreme Court set aside the Bombay High Court order which gave him clean chit in a case of suppression of criminal matters in the 2014 poll affidavit.

NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik also said that Fadnavis has no right to contest elections.

The Maharashtra Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on October 21.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday set aside the Bombay High Court order which had given a clean chit to Fadnavis and had held that he did not deserve to be tried for the alleged offences under the Representation of People Act.

"We welcome this decision. This proves the chief minister doesn't obey rules. Now, he has no moral right left to remain in politics. He should resign immediately and renounce political life. He has no right to contest the election...," Malik said.

Anther NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase accused Fadnavis of telling lies to the electorate by concealing facts about pending criminal cases against him. "The BJP ,which claims high moral standards, should reject his candidature," Tapase said.

The apex court's order came on an appeal of one Satish Unkey against the high court verdict.The petitioner had alleged that Fadnavis, in his election affidavit filed in 2014, failed to disclose the pendency of two criminal cases against him.

The two cases of alleged cheating and forgery were filed against Fadnavis in 1996 and 1998 but charges were not framed.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram