Fadnavis Will Have to Step Down 'Shamefully', Prez, Guv Stooped to RSS Workers' Standards: KC Venugopal

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday asserted that Devendra Fadnavis, who was sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister early this morning, will have to step down "shamefully" as all its MLAs and those of the NCP, except a few from the Sharad Pawar-led party, are together.

Congress general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said it is "shameful that the President and the governor have stooped to the standard of RSS workers for facilitating this dissolute political treachery as the chief minister was sworn in disgracefully under cover of darkness".

"Only a few NCP MLAs have fallen in the BJP's trap. All other MLAs of the Congress and NCP are with us. This unholy and corrupt political alliance will fall before long," hesaid in a statement.

Sooner than later, he said, the "illegally" installed BJP government in Maharashtra will "have to step down in dishonour".

He said Fadanvis will have to step down "shamefully" after the floor test in the legislative assembly as the BJP leader won't be able to prove majority in the assembly.

The BJP has shown "political immorality to grab power at any cost" and the Congress party will fight against this "illegal and corrupt political treachery" carried out by misusing power and violating all constitutional provisions, by all means, Venugopal said.

The Congress leader said Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar met the governor only last night and the President rule was withdrawn without having a Cabinet meeting.

"The governor invited Fadnavis without having any clear clue on the numbers they have," he alleged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders were directly involved in this "murder of democracy", he alleged.

Fadnavis and Pawar were sworn in as chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively after the NCP leader, who was his party's legislative party leader before being sacked later in the day, extended support to the BJP.

The Congress and the Shiv Sena moved their respective MLAs to Jaipur after the two parties were caught off-guard by NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s surprise move to join the BJP.

The NCP clarified that 50 of its 54 MLAs were back in the Sharad Pawar camp after speculation of a revolt and defections.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.