'Failed CM': Hemant Soren Receives Backlash After Comment on PM Modi's Phone Call

BJP Leader and Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand assembly Babulal Marandi has attacked CM Hemant Soren and called him a failed CM for failing to tackle Covid-19 cases in the state. The comments came after Soren in a tweet described PM Modi’s phone call to him on the Covid situation as the PM’s “Mann Ki Baat”, instead of business.

“Hemant Soren is a failed CM. Failure in governance. Failure in tackling COVID in the state. Failure to assist people. To hide his failures, he demeans the office he holds. Wake up and work, Mr. Soren. The clock is ticking,” Babulal Marandi said in response to Soren’s tweet on Friday.

Hemant Soren is a failed CM. Failure in governance. Failure in tackling COVID in the state. Failure to assist people. To hide his failures he demeans the office he holds. Wake up and work, Mr. Soren. The clock is ticking.@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @blsanthosh https://t.co/SHX7NGzKhw — Babulal Marandi (@yourBabulal) May 7, 2021

The BJP has attacked out at CM Hemant Soren’s handling of the Covid-19 situation in the state. There were reports of sale of oxygen beds and ventilator beds in Jharkhand hospitals for Rs 30,000-50,000.

BJP leader BL Santhosh also attacked the Jharkhand CM and said that Soren lacks minimum grace for the position he holds. “This is the level to which some politicians are stooping. PM calls & has detailed talk regarding COVID-19 crisis & this CM tweets so. Lacks minimum grace required for the position he holds,” he said in a tweet.

This is the level to which some politicians are stooping. PM calls & has detailed talk regarding COVID-19 crisis & this CM tweets so. Lacks minimum grace required for the position he holds. https://t.co/3uUmoia9nT— B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) May 7, 2021

Assam BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Soren’s tweet is an insult to the plight of the people in the state of which the Prime Minister called to enquire.

आपका यह ट्वीट न सिर्फ़ न्यूनतम मर्यादा के ख़िलाफ़ है बल्कि उस राज्य की जनता की पीड़ा का भी मजाक़ उड़ाना है जिनका हाल जानने के लिए माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी ने फ़ोन किया था। बहुत ओछी हरकत कर दी आपने। मुख्यमंत्री पद की गरिमा भी गिरा दी https://t.co/AIm0V6uc17— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 6, 2021

Jharkhand on Thursday reported 141 fresh COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 3,346, while 5,770 new positive cases pushed the tally to 2,63,115, a health department bulletin said. Inaugurating a 528-bed makeshift COVID hospital in Ranchi, which was built in just 12 days, Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed his government’s commitment to take all steps to deal with the emerging scenario.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here