Failed in Rajasthan Assembly Election, BJP Candidate Makes it to Lok Sabha
BJP candidate Kailash Chaudhary from Barmer defeated former party leader Jaswant Singh' son Manvendra Singh who was fielded by the Congress.
BJP supporters celebrating the party's landslide win on Thursday. (PTI)
Jaipur: A BJP candidate who lost the Rajasthan assembly polls only a few months back made it to the Lok Sabha, amid a Modi wave that has led to a clean sweep for the party in the state.
In contrast, two Congress MLAs lost the election to the lower House.
BJP candidate Kailash Chaudhary from Barmer defeated former party leader Jaswant Singh' son Manvendra Singh who was fielded by the Congress.
The Congress had given ticket to Manvendra Singh after he joined it, quitting the BJP over growing differences with the state party leadership. Manvendra Singh had earlier fought the 2018 state assembly elections unsuccessfully.
BJP candidate Kailash Chaudhary won the Barmer seat with a margin of 3,23,808 votes, despite having lost the assembly polls earlier.
BJP legislator from Mandawa, Narendra Khinchar, who was given a ticket from Jhunjhunu seat won the parliamentary elections, defeating Shrawan Kumar of the Congress by a margin of 3,02,547 votes.
Two Congress legislators, Krishna Punia and Ramnarayan Meena, who were fielded from Jaipur Rural and Kota respectively were defeated in the Lok Sabha polls.
The Congress too fielded five candidates who had faced a drubbing in the 2018 state assembly elections but they all lost.
