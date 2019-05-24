Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Failed in Rajasthan Assembly Election, BJP Candidate Makes it to Lok Sabha

BJP candidate Kailash Chaudhary from Barmer defeated former party leader Jaswant Singh' son Manvendra Singh who was fielded by the Congress.

PTI

Updated:May 24, 2019, 8:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Failed in Rajasthan Assembly Election, BJP Candidate Makes it to Lok Sabha
BJP supporters celebrating the party's landslide win on Thursday. (PTI)
Loading...
Jaipur: A BJP candidate who lost the Rajasthan assembly polls only a few months back made it to the Lok Sabha, amid a Modi wave that has led to a clean sweep for the party in the state.

In contrast, two Congress MLAs lost the election to the lower House.

BJP candidate Kailash Chaudhary from Barmer defeated former party leader Jaswant Singh' son Manvendra Singh who was fielded by the Congress.

The Congress had given ticket to Manvendra Singh after he joined it, quitting the BJP over growing differences with the state party leadership. Manvendra Singh had earlier fought the 2018 state assembly elections unsuccessfully.

BJP candidate Kailash Chaudhary won the Barmer seat with a margin of 3,23,808 votes, despite having lost the assembly polls earlier.

BJP legislator from Mandawa, Narendra Khinchar, who was given a ticket from Jhunjhunu seat won the parliamentary elections, defeating Shrawan Kumar of the Congress by a margin of 3,02,547 votes.

Two Congress legislators, Krishna Punia and Ramnarayan Meena, who were fielded from Jaipur Rural and Kota respectively were defeated in the Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress too fielded five candidates who had faced a drubbing in the 2018 state assembly elections but they all lost.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram