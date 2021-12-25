Failing to Feature in Party's Newly Formed Committee, 5 BJP MLAs Quit Official WhatsApp Group

In a fresh setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal - five BJP MLAs have quit the official WhatsApp group of the party’s legislature after they/their community leaders were not given prominence in the district level reshuffle made on Saturday.

The BJP MLAs who quit the official WhatsApp group of the party are: Asim Sarkar (Haringhata MLA in Nadia), Ambika Roy (Kalyani MLA in Nadia), Subrata Thakur (Gaighata MLA in North 24-Parganas), Mukut Mani Adhikari (Ranaghat South MLA in Nadia) and Ashok Kirtaniya (Bongaon North MLA in North 24-Parganas district).

It was learned that most of the MLAs belong to the Matua community and there are speculations that they left the party’s official WhatsApp group after their community leaders were not given prominence in today’s reshuffled list of district presidents, district-in-charge, Bibhag-in-charge, and Bibhag convenors.

Speaking to the media persons, State BJP president, Sukanta Majumdar said, “I am not aware of it. It may be possible that someone is disappointed but there are platforms in the party where such issues can be discussed.”

With the discontent, the rift within the Bengal BJP is once again out in the open in West Bengal.

Ever since Mukul Roy who re-joined the TMC on May 11 in presence of Mamata Banerjee – several TMC leaders who shifted camps and joined the BJP before the Assembly Polls are in constant touch with the TMC leadership for ‘ghar wapsi’.

Sources said, BJP leader (from Matua community) Shantanu Thakur who is also the Union Minister of State, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways sought an appointment with national party president JP Nadda to discuss the matter along with th five disgruntled MLAs.

