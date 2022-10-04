Faizabad Cantonment Now Ayodhya Cantt as Rajnath Singh Gives Nod to Name-change Proposal

Faizabad Cantonment will now be known as Ayodhya Cantonment as defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday approved the name-change proposal by the Uttar Pradesh government, sources said.

Last year in October, the Faizabad Cantt railway station was renamed as Ayodhya Cantt railway station while in 2018, the whole district was renamed as Ayodhya district.

As part of its name-change exercise, the state government had previously renamed Allahabad as Prayagraj and the over century-old Mughalsarai railway station after RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

Faizabad district was renamed as Ayodhya after many in the current administration said Ayodhya was the capital of the “Ikshvaku dynasty” to which Ram belonged. Ayodhya is considered the birthplace of Ram by many Hindus and a grand temple in the deity’s name, which is a flagship project of the BJP-led Centre, is now under construction.

Other renamed districts include Azamgarh to Aryamgarh, Aligarh to Harigarh and Agra to Agravan.

