Faizabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

54. Faizabad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.4% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.05%. The estimated literacy level of Faizabad is 65.92%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1804729 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Lallu Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 2,82,775 votes which was 27.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.08% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Nirmal Khatri of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 54,228 votes which was 7.24% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 28.24% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 23 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.82% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.94% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Faizabad was: Lallu Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,36,036 men, 8,02,604 women and 61 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Faizabad is: 26.75 82Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: फैजाबाद, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); ফয়জাবাদ, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); फैजाबाद, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); ફૈઝાબાદ, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); பைசாபாத், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఫైజాబాద్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಫೈಜಾಬಾದ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഫൗസാബാദ്, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).