Falakata Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

13. Falakata (फलकटा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Alipurduar district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Falakata is part of 2. Alipurduars Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 41.25%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.7%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,54,022 eligible electors, of which 1,29,599 were male, 1,24,417 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Falakata in 2021 is 960.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,27,176 eligible electors, of which 1,17,394 were male, 1,09,782 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,89,459 eligible electors, of which 1,00,359 were male, 89,100 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Falakata in 2016 was 253. In 2011, there were 250.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Anil Adhikari of TMC won in this seat by defeating Kshitish Chandra Ray of CPIM by a margin of 16,839 votes which was 8.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 43.77% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Anil Adhikari of TMC won in this seat defeating Rabindra Nath Barman of CPIM by a margin of 8,046 votes which was 4.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 47.44% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 13. Falakata Assembly segment of Alipurduars Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Alipurduars Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Alipurduars Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Falakata are: Kshitish Chandra Ray (CPIM), Dipak Barman (BJP), Subhash Chandra Roy (TMC), Tapan Adhikari (SJP), Tarani Roy (SUCOIC), Bimal Roy (AMB), Dipak Chandra Mandal (Santosh) (IND), Swapan Roy (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85.9%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 87.13%, while it was 86.65% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 344 polling stations in 13. Falakata constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 262. In 2011 there were 232 polling stations.

EXTENT:

13. Falakata constituency comprises of the following areas of Alipurduar district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Falakata and 2. Purba Kanthalbari GP of CDB Alipurduar-I. It shares an inter-state border with Alipurduar.

The total area covered by Falakata is 374 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Falakata is: 26°35’42.4"N 89°09’35.3"E.

