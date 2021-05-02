Falta Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Falta Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

144. Falta (झूठा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Falta is part of 21. Diamond harbour Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.26%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.57%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,36,667 eligible electors, of which 1,20,354 were male, 1,16,306 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Falta in 2021 is 966.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,12,340 eligible electors, of which 1,10,110 were male, 1,02,228 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,82,605 eligible electors, of which 96,478 were male, 86,127 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Falta in 2016 was 146. In 2011, there were 117.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Tamonash Ghosh of TMC won in this seat by defeating Bidhan Parui of CPIM by a margin of 23,580 votes which was 12.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 50.15% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Tamonash Ghosh of TMC won in this seat defeating Ardhendu Sekhar Bindu of CPIM by a margin of 27,671 votes which was 17.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 55.61% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 144. Falta Assembly segment of Diamond harbour Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Diamond harbour Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Diamond harbour Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Falta are: Atal Kumar Purkait (BSP), Abdur Razzak Molla (INC), Bidhan Parui (BJP), Sankar Kumar Naskar (TMC), Julfikar Shaik (IND), Deepak Ram (IND), Milan Dhum (IND), M Raquibul Hasan Mallick (IND), Santosh Samanta (IND), Somnath Mondal (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 87.2%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 88.63%, while it was 85.65% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 328 polling stations in 144. Falta constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 257. In 2011 there were 225 polling stations.

Extent:

144. Falta constituency comprises of the following areas of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Falta and 2. Bhadura Haridas and Kalatalahat GPs of CDB Diamond Harbour - II. It shares an inter-state border with South 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Falta is 155 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Falta is: 22°18’26.3"N 88°10’51.6"E.

