English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Family Feud Grips INLD as Om Prakash Chautala Expels Grandsons for 'Indiscipline'
The action comes days after Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala and youth leader Digvijay Chautala, both sons of Chautala's elder son Ajay Chautala, were suspended from the party.
File photo of Om Prakash Chautala.
Loading...
Chandigarh: Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) president Om Prakash Chautala on Friday expelled his two grandsons from the party for ‘indiscipline’, widening a simmering rift within the family.
The action comes days after Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala and youth leader Digvijay Chautala, both sons of Chautala's elder son Ajay Chautala, were suspended from the party.
"INLD MP Dushyant Chautala and Digvijay Chautala have been expelled from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect," a statement quoting Om Prakash Chautala said. Dushyant has also been removed as the leader of INLD’s parliamentary board.
Chautala said it was not an easy decision as both are members of his immediate family. But all his life he has followed the ideals of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal for whom the party was always bigger than any family member, the INLD chief said.
Making a choice between the party and members of his family, Chautala said he decided to concur with the conclusions of the disciplinary committee.
Both Dushyant and Digvijay were accused of "indiscipline, hooliganism and spreading disaffection" after a ruckus at a rally in Gohana on October 7 to mark Devi Lal's birth anniversary.
Fissures in the family became evident when both the brothers opened up a front against their uncle and Leader of Opposition in Haryana, Abhay Chautala. During the Gohana rally, Dushayant and Digvijay’s supporters raised slogans in their support and even interrupted Abhay Chautala and his father when they rose to speak.
Chautala told his party that he did not need any evidence from outside as he was a witness to the unruly scenes in Gohana. But he still referred the matter to the committee which concluded that the two are "guilty" as charged, the statement said.
Om Prakash Chautala, who is serving a 10-year jail sentence in a teacher recruitment scam along with his elder son Ajay Chautala, attended the rally while on parole.
On being contacted, Digvijay claimed ignorance about the party's decision and said he had not received any official communication on the matter. "I will be able to give a reaction once I receive the communication officially," he said over the phone.
Dabwali MLA and the mother of the two expelled leaders, Naina Chautala on Thursday alleged a conspiracy to throw her husband and their family out of the party.
(With PTI inputs)
The action comes days after Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala and youth leader Digvijay Chautala, both sons of Chautala's elder son Ajay Chautala, were suspended from the party.
"INLD MP Dushyant Chautala and Digvijay Chautala have been expelled from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect," a statement quoting Om Prakash Chautala said. Dushyant has also been removed as the leader of INLD’s parliamentary board.
Chautala said it was not an easy decision as both are members of his immediate family. But all his life he has followed the ideals of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal for whom the party was always bigger than any family member, the INLD chief said.
Making a choice between the party and members of his family, Chautala said he decided to concur with the conclusions of the disciplinary committee.
Both Dushyant and Digvijay were accused of "indiscipline, hooliganism and spreading disaffection" after a ruckus at a rally in Gohana on October 7 to mark Devi Lal's birth anniversary.
Fissures in the family became evident when both the brothers opened up a front against their uncle and Leader of Opposition in Haryana, Abhay Chautala. During the Gohana rally, Dushayant and Digvijay’s supporters raised slogans in their support and even interrupted Abhay Chautala and his father when they rose to speak.
Chautala told his party that he did not need any evidence from outside as he was a witness to the unruly scenes in Gohana. But he still referred the matter to the committee which concluded that the two are "guilty" as charged, the statement said.
Om Prakash Chautala, who is serving a 10-year jail sentence in a teacher recruitment scam along with his elder son Ajay Chautala, attended the rally while on parole.
On being contacted, Digvijay claimed ignorance about the party's decision and said he had not received any official communication on the matter. "I will be able to give a reaction once I receive the communication officially," he said over the phone.
Dabwali MLA and the mother of the two expelled leaders, Naina Chautala on Thursday alleged a conspiracy to throw her husband and their family out of the party.
(With PTI inputs)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Thursday 01 November , 2018 The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manchester City, PSG Among Clubs That Clashed With UEFA on Financial Fair Play
- Old Monk, New Tricks: Why the Classic Rum Brand Doesn't Need New Flavours
- Avengers 4: Kevin Feige Reveals the Real Reason Behind Post-Credit Scenes and It's Not What You Think
- Zero Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan Aims for the Moon, Anushka Wants Revenge
- Delhi Pollution - Top 5 CNG Cars to Buy in India: Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Alto and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...