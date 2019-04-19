Family Feud Intensifies as Ramgopal Yadav Accuses Shivpal of Being BJP’s Proxy to Harm 'Gathbandhan' in UP

Samajwadi Party MP Ramgopal Yadav, has made a direct charge against his estranged cousin Shivpal Yadav of working at the behest of BJP to harm the ‘gathbandhan’ in Uttar Pradesh.While speaking exclusively to News 18, he said the BJP is funding Shivpal’s campaign and claimed his statement was based on proofs.The senior SP leader, whose son Akshay Yadav is pitted against Shivpal for the Firozabad seat, said, “I have full knowledge of who went where and procured the money from which source. I won’t reveal the names now but once he loses his deposit during elections, I will make it all public.”While Shivpal has launched his own party the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party with the election symbol of the ‘chabhi’ or key, he has particularly chosen to fight from the Firozabad constituency for the Lok Sabha polls. His main rival in the SP is Ramgopal, who he blamed for instigating Akhilesh Yadav in 2016 to rebel against him.Meanwhile, in an interview to News18 Shivpal had called the 'gathbandhan' doomed. He said that the move to tie-up with Mayawati was a big mistake by Akhilesh. Ironically, though he also confessed that he too was looking for an alliance with the SP-BSP but it did not materialise.Ramgopal dismissed Shivpal’s influence in the Yadav stronghold that will go to the polls in the third and the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections. His son Akshay while campaigning in a village in Firozabad said, “His (Shivpal’s) only aim has been to damage the Samajwadi Party. His personal ambition is playing a role here. Let’s wait and watch when the elections are over.”