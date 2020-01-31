Take the pledge to vote

Family for Delhi People, Kejriwal Tells Harsh Vardhan over 'Outsiders from UP, Haryana' Jibe

Kejriwal was responding to Vardhan's tweet in which the BJP leader questioned the chief minister for calling himself "Delhi's son".

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2020, 1:27 PM IST
Family for Delhi People, Kejriwal Tells Harsh Vardhan over 'Outsiders from UP, Haryana' Jibe
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday hit out at Union minister Harsh Vardhan for calling him an "outsider", saying the people from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana settled here can be outsiders for the saffron party but the city has "adopted" them.

Kejriwal was responding to Vardhan's tweet in which the BJP leader questioned the chief minister for calling himself "Delhi's son".

The Union minister said while Kejriwal was born in Hisar in Haryana, he was settled in Kaushambi in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. "How can he be Delhi's son?" Vardhan asked.

"Doctor Sahib, you hate me. You can abuse me. How can you call all those born in UP and Haryana and settled in Delhi outsiders? They may be outsiders to the BJP. But they are part of our Delhi family. We Delhiites adopted them all, made them our family," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, Kejriwal responded to the recent "sting" of the BJP on mohalla clinics, saying the party has again "mocked" the people of Delhi by issuing "fake" videos.

"The BJP once again mocked the people of Delhi by issuing fake videos. Delhiites worked hard to build 450 World Class mohalla clinics. Mohalla clinics have brightened the name of Delhi all over the world. Today, BJP's lie was caught in media investigation. People of Delhi are very happy with mohalla clinic," he said, tagging a news report.

