Family of Azam Khan’s Sister Cry Foul as Police Picks Her Up for Questioning in Land Grab Case

Lucknow: Rampur MP and Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s eldest sister Nikhat Aflaq was allegedly taken into police custody on Friday afternoon for questioning in a case related to her brother.

The Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan has more than two dozen cases lodged against him in connection with alleged land grabbing. As per reports, the police took Nikhat Aflaq into custody from her house situated on Begum Wali Baghiya on Degree College Road.

As per an eye witness and relative Nasreen, Nikhat Aflaq, who is also a member of the Jauhar Trust, was picked up by a team of police from her house without telling the reason behind taking her into custody.

“The police, including two female cops, barged into our house and went straight to her (Nikhat) room without asking for anything or anyone. When she asked the police to let her carry her Burqa as she practices Parda, they didn’t pay any heed. They just heckled and took her away. She is an elderly woman of around 70 years of age, she is also a retired teacher and a heart patient, but the police manhandled her,” Nasreen said.

Speaking to media on the issue Azam Khan's wife and Rajyasabha MP Tazeen Fatima said she doesn’t know why Nikhat has been picked by the police. “The police and administration have crossed all the limits of atrocities. Around one hour back, the eldest sister of my husband (Nikhat) was taken away by the police. She was offering Namaz as it was Friday, but the police dragged her out of Namaz and didn't even let her wear her Burqa,” Fatima said.

Fatima alleged there was no warrant or prior information given to her, “She was simply dragged out of the house, is that even democratic? We have no information about where she has been taken to? Is that how the police work by taking a single woman who is a senior citizen and a heart patient in such a way?,” the Rajya Sabha MP said. Fatima said the police could’ve questioned her in a sober way if they wanted to.

"She is also a member of Jauhar Trust and even I am a member of it. The police didn't reveal why she was taken into the custody," she said.

Earlier on Thursday, a fresh FIR was filed against Rampur Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan and his aides former circle officer Aale Hasan, Fasahat Shanu and Veerendra Goyal by a person named Nanhe whose land was taken along with others' for the construction of Rampur Public School. The complainant alleged that the land offered for rehabilitation in exchange for his original property was later taken from him again.

Rampur SP Ajay Pal Sharma informed the media that Nanhe and some others had complained that their land was grabbed and houses demolished after promising to another land in exchange. “However, the household items, jewellery and animals were looted during the process. The claims made by the complainant were found true in the investigation. Further investigation is going on in the case and based on that further action will be initiated,” he added.

On Wednesday, the district court had dismissed Khan's application for an anticipatory bail in 28 cases of land grabbing filed by Aliyaganj farmers and allegations of book theft. On the other hand, pleas filed on behalf of the lawmaker were heard and judgment was reserved.

Rampur district administration had recently razed down the boundary wall of Azam Khan's luxury resort 'Humsafar' which is allegedly built on a nullah owned by the irrigation department. The resort was inaugurated by former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav when the Samajwadi Party was in power.

Meanwhile, Rampur SP said, "There are a lot of cases of alleged land grabbing registered against Jauhar trust which is being investigated. Nikhat, who is the Treasurer of the trust is being inquired about payment details and records of the trust. The norms of human rights commission are being followed and the only information is being sought from Nikhat."

