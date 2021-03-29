Family's Pain Will Haunt Mamata: Amit Shah on Death of BJP Member's Mother, TMC Supremo Hits Back

BJP leaders on Monday condoled the death of Shova Majumdar, the 85-year-old mother of a party worker in West Bengal who was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) members, with Home Minister Amit Shah asserting that the state will fight for a violence-free tomorrow. Shah also said the pain and wounds of Majumdar’s family will haunt West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for long.

“Anguished over the demise of Bengal’s daughter Shova Majumdar ji, who was brutally beaten by TMC goons. The pain & wounds of her family will haunt Mamata didi for long. Bengal will fight for a violence-free tomorrow, Bengal will fight for a safer state for our sisters & mothers,” he said in a tweet. BJP president JP Nadda said Majumdar lost her life for being the mother of a worker of the saffron party and added that her sacrifice will be remembered forever.

“She was also a mother of Bengal, a daughter of Bengal. The BJP will continue to fight for the safety of mothers and daughters,” he wrote on Twitter.

Soon after, Banerjee asked why was the home minister silent during the Hathras rape case in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh. Asserting that she does not support violence against women, Banerjee said, she is not aware of the actual reason behind Majumdar’s death.

“I don’t know how the sister has died. We don’t support violence against women. We have never supported violence against my sisters and mothers. But the BJP is now politicising the issue. Amit Shah is tweeting and saying, ‘Bengal Ka Kya Haal hain’. Why was he mum when women were attacked and brutalised at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh?" Banerjee said while addressing a rally in Nandigram.

Highlighting that law and order is now under the ECI’s jurisdiction with the Model Code of Conduct in place, Banerjee said, “three TMC workers have been killed in the last few days".

Asking the TMC workers to guard the premises where the EVM machines would be kept after polling, Banerjee said, she would reward those who will do it, at the same time warning them against trusting even the local police. The chief minister alleged that those who were CPI(M)’s goons earlier are now with the BJP.