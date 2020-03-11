‘Far Removed from Reality’: Jyotiraditya Scindia, Now a BJP Man, Says Congress Not What it Used to Be

New Delhi: Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP on Wednesday, criticised the Congress saying that the party is not the same as it used to be and is far removed from reality.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters after being inducted into the party by its president JP Nadda, Scindia hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and said the country's future is secure in his hands.

Talking about his decades-old association with the Congress, Scindia said he was hurt and distressed as he was not being able to serve the people in that party.

Attacking the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, he said the dream which he along with his former colleagues saw for Madhya Pradesh has been shattered in 18 months.

"I would like to thank BJP chief Nadda, Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for inviting me into the BJP family," he said, adding that they had given him a platform to serve the people.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also welcomed Scindia in the BJP. Talking to reporters after Scindia joined the party, Chouhan also defended Scindia's decision to leave the Congress.

‘The disgruntlement of Maharaj (Scindia) with the Congress is justified," the BJP leader said.

"This is a joyous day for BJP and me personally. Today, I remember Rajmata Scindia. Jyotiraditya Scindia has become a member of the BJP family. The entire family is with BJP. They have a tradition where politics is a medium to serve people," Chouhan said.