Farakka Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

55. Farakka (फरक्का), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Murshidabad district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Jharkhand (Sahibganj, Pakur Districts). Farakka is part of 8. Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.69%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.53%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,27,407 eligible electors, of which 1,13,716 were male, 1,13,684 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Farakka in 2021 is 1000.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,92,011 eligible electors, of which 97,976 were male, 94,034 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,53,081 eligible electors, of which 78,649 were male, 74,432 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Farakka in 2016 was 55. In 2011, there were 18.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Mainul Haque of INC won in this seat by defeating Md. Mustafa of TMC by a margin of 28,167 votes which was 17.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.05% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Mainul Haque of INC won in this seat defeating Abdus Salam of CPIM by a margin of 4,739 votes which was 3.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 38.77% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 55. Farakka Assembly segment of Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Maldaha Dakshin Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Maldaha Dakshin Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Farakka are: Ghosh Hemanta (BJP), Mainul Haque (INC), Manirul Islam (TMC), Md Meraj Sorif (RSMP), Anup Kumar Sinha (IND), Kanai Ghosh (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.64%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.04%, while it was 88.94% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 7 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 317 polling stations in 55. Farakka constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 218. In 2011 there were 183 polling stations.

EXTENT:

55. Farakka constituency comprises of the following areas of Murshidabad district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Farakka, 2. Gajinagar Malancha and Kanchantala GPs of CDB Samserganj. It shares an inter-state border with Murshidabad.

The total area covered by Farakka is 148 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Farakka is: 24°44’48.1"N 87°54’46.4"E.

