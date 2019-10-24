Faridabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates (फरीदाबाद): Lakhan Kumar Singhla of Congress Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

89. Faridabad (फरीदाबाद), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Faridabad district of Haryana and is part of Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.15% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.7%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,44,444 eligible electors, of which 1,32,501 were male, 1,11,934 female and 9 voters of the third gender. A total of 117 service voters had also registered to vote.

Faridabad Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 32426 51.29% Narender Gupta LEADING INC 26191 41.43% Lakhan Kumar Singla BSP 2060 3.26% Mahesh Chand Jain NOTA 705 1.12% Nota JJP 655 1.04% Kuldeep Tewatia AAP 531 0.84% Kumari Suman Lata Vashisth SWAI 241 0.38% Renu Khatter RBJJP 153 0.24% Satya Deo Yadav IND 152 0.24% Pankaj Narwat IND 107 0.17% Sushila Gautam

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,00,538 eligible electors, of which 1,09,917 were male, 90,622 female and 9 voters of the third gender. A total of 117 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,32,953.

Faridabad has an elector sex ratio of 844.78.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Vipul Goel of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 44781 votes which was 37.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 60.47% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Anand Kaushik of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 10841 votes which was 14.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.16% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 89. Faridabad Assembly segment of Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency. Faridabad Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 10 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 49.63%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 59.93%, while it was 56.2 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -10.3%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 215 polling stations in 89. Faridabad constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 185.

Extent: 89. Faridabad constituency comprises of the following areas of Faridabad district of Haryana: Ward Nos. 9 and 17 to 21 in Faridabad (Municipal Corporation) of Faridabad Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Faridabad is: 28.3976 77.3269.

