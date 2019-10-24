Faridabad NIT Election Results 2019 Live Updates (एनआईटी): Neeraj Sharma of Congress Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

86. Faridabad NIT (होडल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Faridabad district of Haryana and is part of Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.94% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.7%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,58,714 eligible electors, of which 1,45,365 were male, 1,13,343 female and 6 voters of the third gender. A total of 303 service voters had also registered to vote.

Faridabad NIT Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 17546 39.43% Neeraj Sharma LEADING BJP 15207 34.17% Nagender Bhadana BSP 7619 17.12% Hazi Karamat Ali IND 1908 4.29% Chander Bhatia AAP 534 1.20% Santosh Kumar Yadav IND 426 0.96% Pradeep Rana NOTA 237 0.53% Nota CPM 224 0.50% Virendra Singh Dangwal IND 168 0.38% Nanak Chand Talan INLD 159 0.36% Jagjit Pannu IND 75 0.17% Jitender Kumar LKSK(P) 69 0.16% Ram Partap Gaur IND 68 0.15% Dinesh Rai JJP 56 0.13% Tejpal JMBP 56 0.13% Jai Parkash Singh IND 55 0.12% Hari Ram AAAP 35 0.08% Desh Raj Singh Rana SP 29 0.07% Ravinder Gupta ABHM 28 0.06% Manoj Sharma

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,13,818 eligible electors, of which 1,21,959 were male, 91,852 female and 6 voters of the third gender. A total of 303 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,29,293.

Faridabad NIT has an elector sex ratio of 779.71.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Nagender Bhadana of INLD won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 2914 votes which was 2.04% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 31.95% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Pt Shiv Charan Lal Sharma of IND won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 7875 votes which was 9.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 27.98% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 86. Faridabad NIT Assembly segment of Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency. Faridabad Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 17 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 61.42%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.96%, while it was 64.84 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.54%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 233 polling stations in 86. Faridabad NIT constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 193.

Extent: 86. Faridabad NIT constituency comprises of the following areas of Faridabad district of Haryana: PCs Paota, Pali, Dhoj and Sirohi of Faridabad KC, Ward Nos. 1, 2, 5, 6 and 7 in Faridabad (Municipal Corporation) of Faridabad Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Faridabad NIT is: 28.358 77.2084.

